Sissonville’s improbable state tournament run came to an end Friday night.
After No. 7 Sissonville upset No. 2 Wayne in Thursday’s quarterfinal, No. 6 Philip Barbour proved to be too much as the Colts earned a 53-44 Class AAA prep girls basketball semifinal win at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Philip Barbour (16-10) moves on to the Class AAA title game and will play No. 1 North Marion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. North Marion downed No. 4 Ripley 45-43 in its quarterfinal Friday.
Braylyn Sparks was effective for Philip Barbour, shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 7 from long range for a game-high 26 points. She added four boards and five assists.
Sissonville (15-11) was led in scoring by Kynna Britton, who tallied 18 points. Haley Jarrett scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Charleston Catholic was defeated in its semifinal earlier in the day which made Sissonville, for a few hours, the last Kanawha Valley team standing.
Second-year Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan, who has taken Sissonville to the state tournament the past two years, was proud of that.
"The girls decided probably about halfway through the season that they wanted the team to go in the right direction," McClanahan said. "We talked about it in the locker room. These girls have matured so much. At one point we were like 6-8. The season could have went the opposite way. They decided they wanted a better program and we all got on the same page.
"The last month of the season was a blast. These girls have been busting their tails to put a better product on the floor. I think you saw that in the state tournament."
Philip Barbour led for 30:53 and the Colts were fueled by a 22-point first quarter in which they shot 57.1% from the field.
The Colts were 8 of 19 from long range compared to Sissonville's 6 of 26 3-point shooting performance and McClanahan said he didn't expect Philip Barbour to shoot that well from distance.
"We knew there was going to be a learning curve for both teams because neither of us had seen each other," McClanahan said. "We had about a 24-hour period to watch film to try and come up with a scouting report on them. They shot the ball much better from outside then what we prepared for. Credit to them. They made the shots. We just never got consecutive opportunities on offense to stay in the game like we did against Wayne."
The Colts went cold in the second and third quarters, though. Philip Barbour was 1 of 11 from the field in the second frame and 1 of 13 in the third. Philip Barbour didn't make a 2-point basket in the middle two quarters.
Philip Barbour head coach Rick Mouser said LaDonna Herron's three 3-pointers for her nine total points was a big reason why Philip Barbour kept the lead despite the inside shooting woes.
"One big thing when LaDonna Herron is hitting shots, I don't know if they realize how much better it makes us," Mouser said. "The way she was hitting tonight, it was hard to take her off the floor.
"She hit the first one, ran off the floor and came and said 'I have to throw up.' She came off, went in, threw up, came back out and never missed a beat when she went back in. She opens things up so much when she's hitting."
Then, when the game was on the line, Philip Barbour was 5 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Mouser had fuzzy memory about what he told his team before it found its stroke again.
"I don't even remember, to be honest," Mouser said. "During timeout the girls did a lot of talking. We were going to switch defense up and they said 'No, we want to stay man. So we stayed man. The main thing was to spread the floor and take care of the ball and don't make stupid turnovers."
Philip Barbour did turn the ball over 16 times compared to Sissonville's 11 turnovers.
Philip Barbour’s largest lead was early in the second quarter, when the Colts led by 13. But Sissonville outscored Philip Barbour 10-6 in the second and Philip Barbour led 28-21 at halftime.
Sissonville cut the lead to five at 36-31 with 6:20 left in the third quarter, but the Colts outscored Sissonville 19-15 in the final eight minutes and that was enough to earn the semifinal victory.
Philip Barbour outrebounded Sissonville 44-31.
Each team had eight points in the paint and Philip Barbour scored 17 second-chance points compared to Sissonville’s nine.
Sissonville never led in the game.