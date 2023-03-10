Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sissonville’s improbable state tournament run came to an end Friday night.

After No. 7 Sissonville upset No. 2 Wayne in Thursday’s quarterfinal, No. 6 Philip Barbour proved to be too much as the Colts earned a 53-44 Class AAA prep girls basketball semifinal win at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

