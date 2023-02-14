Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

winfield ripley girls basketball
Team captains, coaches and game officials break up their pregame meeting before Tuesday’s game between Ripley and homestanding Winfield.

 Rick Ryan | For the Gazette-Mail

WINFIELD -- Often times this season, Winfield's shooting has gone awry. Seven times the Generals have failed to even put 40 points on the board in a game.

But when faced with that recurring problem Tuesday night, Winfield went to Plans B and C, and followed them to the letter.

Tags