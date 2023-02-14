WINFIELD -- Often times this season, Winfield's shooting has gone awry. Seven times the Generals have failed to even put 40 points on the board in a game.
But when faced with that recurring problem Tuesday night, Winfield went to Plans B and C, and followed them to the letter.
The Generals forced 21 turnovers by state-ranked Ripley and recovered from a nine-point first-half deficit to capture a 31-28 victory at Winfield High School.
Meghan Taylor scored seven of her team-high nine points in the third quarter as the Generals held the Vikings to just two points in that period and gained control of the game.
With the lead in hand, Winfield played keep-away for large portions of the second half, twice running nearly a minute off the clock on a single possession and forcing the shorthanded Vikings to continually chase on defense.
Ripley (16-6), the No. 4 team in the Associated Press Class AAA poll, could never put a run together after holding a 15-12 halftime lead. The combination of multiple Vikings turnovers and the Generals milking the clock held Ripley to just nine field-goal attempts in the second half.
"What we are and what we've been all year is a defensive team," Generals coach Andy Johnson said. "Our offense comes from our defense -- forcing turnovers -- and we got a couple baskets to go.
"We just can't put the ball in the basket right now for whatever reason, but our defense carried us tonight and we made enough baskets to survive."
Winfield (12-9) made just 5 of 26 shots in the first half before turning up the defensive pressure, turning the Vikings over seven times in the third quarter alone. A 9-0 run turned the Generals' 17-16 deficit into a 25-17 lead, and the Vikings were never again within two points.
With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Winfield opted to go to a four-corners spread. Even though the Generals suffered turnovers on two of their first three tries at holding the ball, they stuck with it.
Kaitlyn Sayre got a layup after Winfield held the ball for about a minute, bumping the lead to 25-17 to start the fourth quarter.
The best keep-away play, however, came after Ripley's Sophie Nichols cashed in a free throw to bring her team within 29-25 with 1:29 left. Winfield held the ball for 54 seconds before the Vikings could catch up and commit a foul at the 35-second mark -- but it was just their fifth personal of the half.
By the time Ripley did put Winfield at the line for a 1-and-1 two fouls later, just six seconds remained and Gabby Canterbury made two free throws for a 31-25 advantage.
"The plan was to try and speed [Ripley] up," Johnson said. "We knew they had a couple players out and they weren't super deep, but I'm not either.
"We have three good ball-handlers in Meghan Taylor, Antonella Johnson and Abby Canterbury and we like to keep the ball in their hands in certain situations. This is a good team we were playing, and we were finally able to battle back and get the lead and we wanted to keep their ball in their hands."
Ripley went without shooting guard Erin Ryan and first substitute Maddi Vance due to injury. Having to chase the ball on defense without two regulars tested the Vikings' depth.
"We were trying everything we could there at the end," Ripley coach John Kennedy said. "They just went to a delay offense and I knew they were going to just stand there and run time off. We did what we could. Proud of the girls for the way they kept battling.
"Being without Erin definitely hurt, and hopefully she gets a good bill of health and we get her back for a postseason run."
Nichols led Ripley with 16 points and five rebounds, but the rest of the team managed only 12 points.
"Defensively, we were doing OK," Kennedy said. "We still held them to 31 points [without two key players], and you have to take a positive out of that.
"It just kind of threw off our offense. We had to move some players around, and at different positions. Players weren't used to doing the things they're supposed to be doing. It definitely threw a wrench into our plan."
Winfield won despite shooting just 30.8% from the floor, and that included a 7-of-13 effort in the second half. The Generals were also just 6 of 13 on free throws, but led in rebounds 28-26, with Sayre grabbing seven. Ripley ended up 38.5% on field goals (10 of 26).
The Generals host Sissonville on Thursday before starting sectional tournament play Wednesday at Nitro. Ripley has concluded its regular season and hosts Point Pleasant in its sectional opener on Tuesday.