WINFIELD — The four-time defending Class AA-A state champion Charleston Catholic girls soccer team has yet to meet its match this season.
After Catholic downed East Fairmont and Elkins over the weekend to start its 2023 campaign, the Irish improved to 3-0 by earning a 2-1 win over Winfield on Tuesday at Winfield High.
The Irish were dominant in the first half, controlling possession and recording seven shots on goal compared to no shots on goal for the Generals.
Winfield (1-1-2) clawed back in the second half, outscoring Catholic 1-0 with two shots on goal.
“I thought we looked really good moving the ball around,” Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. “We possessed most of the time. We just start to get complacent. We got nervous and we wanted to get another goal and we started to panic just like we did before. It was better. I think everything is better. The girls are a little more confident. We just need to play more games.”
Winfield coach Jade Lewis was impressed with the Generals’ resolve after going down 2-0 early.
“The effort definitely wasn’t there the first half at all,” Lewis said. “We played really reactive and not proactive at all. We weren’t playing our game. We weren’t possessing. We were just kicking the ball and letting them win it and dribble all around us.
“Second half, we came out strong. We made a couple adjustments. We made a couple position changes. They played well. They accommodated. Catholic is a great team with great skill players. We did well.”
Aurelia Kirby was a factor off the bench for the Irish as she scored a goal and tallied an assist.
Kirby’s goal broke the scoreless tie with 27:49 left in the first half as she took a deflected shot on goal from Mia Lough and sent it past Winfield keeper Kaitlyn Sayre.
Mullen said Kirby is coming off an injury and likely won’t be coming off the bench much longer.
“She’s great and she’s not really on the bench,” Mullen said. “She’s been recovering. It’s time for her to be on 24/7. I love the spark when she comes off the bench. Truthfully, I feel pretty solid that I can sub and it’ll be OK.”
Freshman Ella Green scored the second goal for the Irish. She sent Kirby’s pass into the back of the net to make the score 2-0 with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
“Perfect place at the perfect time,” Mullen said. “She can put it in. On a hot day like this, we’re not used to playing on grass. It’s a change. But this was a good test. Winfield never stopped.”
Winfield looked like a different team in the second half, earning more possession time, which translated to scoring opportunities.
“‘Come out there and play your game,’” Lewis said of her halftime message. “‘Give me effort and give me heart. You need to want to score like they want to score.’ They scored off two rebounds backside when my players just stopped. We have to have heart like that to score a goal.”
Lewis’ message seemed to hit home. Josie Lewis got the Generals on the board as she took a Sydne Alexander pass down the middle and scored a breakaway goal with 22:34 left in the second half.
“It was a great goal,” Lewis said. “Sydne made a great pass to her. She split the defense and Josie went in and made a great lower 9 shot. It was great.”
“We got caught watching,” Mullen said. “It’s something that this defense needs to learn. This is the best time to learn it. It’s always hard to come here and play Winfield. I’ve only played here once. To get to come here and win again is pretty nice.”
Winfield’s goal was the first allowed by Catholic’s defense in three games this season; the Irish have now outscored opponents 10-1.
“They do a good job,” Mullen said. “I think what happened is the second half they started packing it in the box and we were not pulling it out, and our defense just kept pushing up and we were too flat.”
Catholic hosts Philip Barbour on Saturday at 11 a.m., while Winfield hosts Wheeling Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.