WINFIELD — The four-time defending Class AA-A state champion Charleston Catholic girls soccer team has yet to meet its match this season.

After Catholic downed East Fairmont and Elkins over the weekend to start its 2023 campaign, the Irish improved to 3-0 by earning a 2-1 win over Winfield on Tuesday at Winfield High.

