George Washington's girls soccer team will face ebbs and flows this season, especially with a young, inexperienced core.
The Patriots dealt with their first test of the season Friday evening as they went toe-to-toe against a veteran Washington team.
Washington's experienced strikers and midfielders set the tone early with excellent ball management and security in a 2-0 shutout over GW.
"We did well stepping to the ball," Washington coach Tim Michael said. "The midfielders and defense played exceptionally well. I didn't think we would play this well right off the bat. We've had a little bit of issues in practice and never had a decent scrimmage to gauge anything. I'm impressed with what the girls did today."
GW coach Ali Sadeghian walked off the field open-minded, despite the shutout loss.
"We will learn a lot about our team," Sadeghian said. "This is a team that will play. Unfortunately, we had four or five starters injured then had to go to our youth. They did great. We had as high as 10 freshmen on the field and I'm proud of them. It's nothing to be ashamed of, so hopefully we'll learn from it. They're tough enough and will go on to the next game."
Sadeghian knows it's only Game 1. However, he liked what he saw and understands that it will be used as a building block the remainder of the season.
"Fundamentally, these girls know how to play the game," Sadeghian said. "It's the first game of the season. They were a bit nervous and impatient with holding and possessing the ball. Hopefully, as the season goes along, the experience and playing time will help them get better."
Washington struck first at the 15:25 mark in the first half following a goal from sophomore Jurnee Vrobel.
Vrobel was like lint by being everywhere on the field, especially when Washington was on the offensive attack.
"It's 100% hustle," Michael said. "She's strong and fast. She's going to give you everything she's got. From last year to now, she's a completely different kid by the way she's working. Her skills levels have completely come up. We're expecting a lot out of Jurnee."
Vrobel, along with other midfielders, controlled the pace of the game by keeping GW on its heels.
Momentum has been a point of emphasis for Michael throughout the offseason. He saw the message pay off Friday evening.
"We've got to be able to play our game and not fall into what everybody else is doing," Michael said. "Against a team like George Washington, they can step up at any time and make you do whatever they want you to do. They actually kept their composure, and that's good for what we're trying to do."
Michael also credits the ball movement and on-field team chemistry.
Vrobel had a great heads-up cross pass to junior Megan Cantley, sealing Washington's 2-0 victory with 3:45 remaining.
"The ball movement was great," Michael said. "We still need to finish a little bit more than what we're doing. We had some opportunities that we are leaving on the field that we cannot do later in the season. Hopefully, the finishing will get a lot better."
Sadeghian saw flashes of the potential of the defense, especially from sophomore Isabella Smith and senior captain Molly Payne.
"Our defense played well," Sadeghian said. "Having said that, you got to realize that there was one senior on the back defense. I'm proud of them. They have nothing wrong with them. They did as best as they could and did a great job. We made a couple of fundamental mistakes defensively that cost us two goals. We will correct those sort of things."
George Washington turns right back around Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to take on the Jefferson Cougars.