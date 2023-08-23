Things are looking different up on “The Hill” since George Washington’s girls soccer state title in 2021.
Only a handful of players from that Patriots team remain on this year’s squad.
However, there are plenty of newer and younger faces. GW has 27 varsity players, including 17 underclassmen. And 10 of those 17 underclassmen for coach Ali Sadeghian are freshmen.
GW opened its season last Friday with a 2-0 loss to Washington. In that game, 10 freshmen played, including goalkeeper Oriah Allen playing the whole second half.
“It’s always important to play the first few games to set the season and make a statement,” Sadeghian said. “I’m still proud of our youth. At one time, we had 10 freshmen and one senior on the field [Friday]. They held themselves well against an experienced Washington team.
“Hopefully, we can build on top of that and move on towards the end of the season.”
GW has melded youth and veterans’ cohesiveness early on, despite an 0-3 start. Its veteran coach is relying heavily on senior captains Molly Payne and Milla Collias to guide and communicate with younger players this year.
“The great thing about this group of girls is, most play together during the offseason,” Sadeghian said. “They have great friendships and chemistry that is going to help us out as the season goes on. We’re going to be OK. There is going to be a little bit of a bump early in the season. Hopefully, we move along, improve and get better.”
George Washington reached the Class AAA state tournament last season as the third seed. GW fell in the semifinals to Parkersburg South, 2-1, in double overtime.
The Patriots have lost their first three games this season by four total goals.
However, Sadeghian’s message has not changed since the beginning of the season.
“Keep working at it as hard as you can,” Sadeghian said. “I know sometimes it’s disappointing with the result. However, with the team we have going through a rebuilding mode, this all doesn’t matter as long as we get and make improvement and get better game after game.”
Teams across the Kanawha Valley have either seen or felt the ramifications of the new transfer rule, House Bill 2820. Sadeghian, along with his soccer peers, is trying to figure out ways to retain players in this new age of immediate eligibility while also keeping an eye on wins and losses.
“It’s always a concern,” Sadeghian said. “As long as we keep them together, we play, keep them happy and work together, then it is going to take chemistry. This group loves each other. They’re going to stay together. They support each other and will stick together.
“Hopefully, as we move along, that chemistry gets better, bigger and improves as the year goes on. Within the next couple of years, they will be an impressive group. Hopefully, we’ll be around to watch them.”
George Washington is seeking its sixth consecutive berth in the Class AAA state tournament.
The Patriots will take on the Riverside Warriors in a MSAC showdown Thursday at 6 p.m.