Huntington High’s girls delivered an onslaught on the soccer pitch Tuesday at St. Albans’ Crawford Field.
The Highlanders scored eight first-half goals and two second-half goals to defeat the Red Dragons 10-0 in about 70 minutes.
The 10-goal differential invoked prep soccer’s new mercy rule, which St. Albans now has been a victim of twice this season. If there is a 10-goal differential, the game ends automatically.
Huntington (4-0) now has outscored its opponents 19-1 this season, while St. Albans (0-4) has been outscored 39-2.
Kaili Anderson had a big night for the Highlanders as she scored two goals and tallied an assist. Quincy Orwig also scored a goal and had two assists. Six other Highlanders scored as Cali Ellis, Sophie Weiler, Scarlet Ball, Ava Garmestani, Grace Ferguson and Emma Brobst each tallied a goal. Weiler also recorded an assist, along with Kennedy Schultz.
“We’re kind of strong this year,” Huntington coach Tory Shackleford said. “We’re trying to make that run to make it to states this year. I knew [St. Albans was] down.
"I’m not one of those coaches that like to run up the score, but it’s hard to tell your players to ‘Go, go, go’ and then say ‘Stop, slow down.' We’re just strong in almost every position.”
Annalee White, who is not a goalkeeper by trade, was in goal for the Red Dragons Tuesday. She had her hands full as Huntington took 20 shots on goal. White tallied 10 saves.
“We have no keeper,” St. Albans assistant coach Amber Bostic said. “This girl came in tonight. She played 15 minutes of one game. I thought she did a pretty good job. We made it all the way to nine minutes left in the game before they scored 10. She has, like, zero experience. Our other keeper, she’s out sick. She was our backup-backup. We have five new players who have never played soccer before. We’re trying to rebuild, and we have a lot of talent out there.”
It didn’t take Huntington long to get on the board. Three minutes in, Ellis found the back of the net from about 18 yards out. About nine minutes later, Anderson scored off an Orwig corner and Huntington led 2-0 with 25:28 left in the first half.
Weiler, Anderson and Orwig each scored a goal within the next 10 minutes and the rout was on as Huntington led 5-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
St. Albans exhibited a better defensive effort in the second half. The Red Dragons held the Highlanders scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the second half — the longest amount of time Huntington went scoreless in the game.
“We moved a couple of people to the defense,” Bostic said. “We were able to lock it up back there a little bit better. That was the big change. Then we had to put a little bit of speed up front. Then we put another person up front, but she pulled her hamstring in the first half, so we had to move her to defense.”
“They put some speed back,” Shackleford said. “There was a couple of girls that they put back on the defensive line that were faster. Having a big game coming up Thursday, I took some of our older players out and let the young ones get some runs.”
Eventually, though, Huntington’s offense got back into rhythm as Garmestani scored, assisted by Schultz, with 25:00 to play.
Brobst then scored the game-ending goal with 9:47 left on the clock.
Huntington’s next matchup is a big one as the Highlanders return east for a Thursday matchup with Hurricane.
“[We want to continue] our passing and our decision-making, hitting those negative balls from the corners,” Shackleford said. “Continue as a team. I told them there’s strength in numbers. By yourself, there’s nothing you can do. As a team, real strong.”