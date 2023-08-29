Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep soccer 3

Huntington High’s girls delivered an onslaught on the soccer pitch Tuesday at St. Albans’ Crawford Field.

The Highlanders scored eight first-half goals and two second-half goals to defeat the Red Dragons 10-0 in about 70 minutes.

Stories you might like

Tags