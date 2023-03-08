Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tolsia vs Tucker Co.
Tolsia’s Amber Stevens shoots against the outstretched arm of Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Abby Alt’s game-high 18 points led sixth-seeded Petersburg to a 48-40 win over St. Marys on Wednesday in the Class AA quarterfinals to begin the second day of the WVSSAC girls basketball state tournament.

The Vikings (14-9) pulled away late in the first half to build a 27-18 lead at halftime.

