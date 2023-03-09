In a loving way, Wheeling Park poked fun at coach Ryan Young in the locker room.
Class AAAA’s top seed trailed Spring Mills by 19 points in the first half, but the Patriots exploded in the third quarter to take the lead and ultimately a 59-51 win over the Cardinals to advance to the state final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“They were making fun of me after the game because I said we weren’t going to get it all back in a quarter, but we did,” Young said. “They are a resilient group and I thought the other thing that was special about it was we haven’t been in that situation yet.”
Sophomore Lala Woods poured in 27 points for Wheeling Park, which included six 3-pointers, and Alexis Bordas added 20 points. Young said that, while those two will get the limelight for the scoring, perhaps the biggest difference was 10 rebounds from Merritt Delk.
The Cardinals got off to a blazing start backed by the Edsell sisters, Reagan and Corin, who logged a dozen points in the first quarter to pace Spring Mills to a 19-10 lead after eight minutes. The lead ballooned to 19 before Wheeling Park trimmed it to 13 at the break, 35-22.
Freshman Reagan Edsell had an impressive 12-point, 17-rebound double-double to go with five blocks in the semifinal loss. Kilah Dandridge led the Cardinals in scoring with 16.
SPRING MILLS 19 16 9 7 — 51: McIntyre 2, R. Edsell 12, C. Edsell 11, Griffin 4, Dandridge 16, Bulduc 6.
WHEELING PARK 10 12 23 14 — 59: Woods 27, Abraham 0, Daugherty 10, Bordas 20, Delk
MORGANTOWN 48, SPRING VALLEY 35: Lindsay Bechtel and Morgantown proved to be too much for Spring Valley on Thursday.
Bechtel scored a game-high 19 points to lead the No. 2-seeded Mohigans in the girls Class AAAA state tournament semifinals.
Bechtel led Morgantown with 6-for-13 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Both 3s came in the first half.
The Mohigans outrebounded the Timberwolves 40-24. Allie Daniels collected 12 Spring Valley boards.
“Rebounding killed us today,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “That’s something we usually do.”
The Mohigans (22-5) took a 27-15 lead into halftime and weathered a stronger effort from Spring Valley (20-5) in the second half.
“Defensively, we did everything we wanted to do,” Morgantown coach Doug Goodwin said. “We kept them in front and the girls just shut them down.”
With the win, the Mohigans move into Saturday’s title game.
SPRING VALLEY 9 6 13 7 — 35: Crum 12, Bailey 12, Ellis 2, Parker 5, Daniels 4, Henson 0.
MORGANTOWN 12 15 11 10 — 48: Wassick 3, Henkins 8, Bechtel 19, Hawkins 2, Jordan 13, Sweeney 3.
PHILIP BARBOUR 62, EAST FAIRMONT 45: The third time was the charm for Philip Barbour.
After two previous losses to East Fairmont, the Colts had four players score in double figures on Thursday to advance to the Class AAA semifinals.
Two Colts — Mattie Marsh and Mackenna Halfin — recorded double-doubles. Marsh led all scorers with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Halfin added 13 points and 15 boards.
Sixth-seed Philip Barbour (15-10) avenged a 70-54 loss to East Fairmont (23-3) on Feb. 1 and a second defeat to the Bees in the sectional final on Feb. 24, 66-48.
“We got to the foul line,” Philip Barbour coach Rick Mouser said. “We were more aggressive going to the hole, getting the ball inside. Maddie’s really good about drawing fouls.”
Forty-three fouls were called. The Colts shot 27 of 40 from the line, while East Fairmont went 12 of 19.
PHILIP BARBOUR 18 14 15 15 — 62: Carpenter 11, Marsh 15, B. Sparks 11, A. Sparks 10, Halfin 13, Ward 2.
EAST FAIRMONT 12 8 15 10 — 45: Myers 6, Moyer 3, Fridley 2, Rogers 11, Cochran 8, Shupe 7, Haymond 4, Jenkins 4.
NORTH MARION 52, HAMPSHIRE 35: On a day where two higher-seeded teams were upset in the morning session of Thursday’s state basketball Class AAA quarterfinals, No. 1 North Marion’s girls had their hands full with No. 8 Hampshire.
The Huskies (23-1) had Hampshire (14-11) on their tail for most of the game, but North Marion gained some ground at the end of the third quarter and that was enough.
“It was a hard-fought game,” North Marion coach Mike Parrish said. “We played them earlier in the year at their place. We ended up winning by nine. They’re a great defensive team. Glad to get out of here. Free throws were critical.”
North Marion was 16 of 18 at the line and the Huskies turned the ball over six times while forcing 16 Trojans turnovers.
Olivia Toland was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points and six rebounds.
Izzy Bloomquist led Hampshire in scoring with 16 points.
North Marion was 17 of 53 from the field, compared to the Trojans’ 18 of 47 shots made.
HAMPSHIRE 6 20 8 11 — 45: Ault 5, Bloomquist 16, Cook 4, Pryor 8, Shanholtz 2, Knight 10.
NORTH MARION 13 14 13 12 — 52: Freels 8, Elliott 13, Toland 21, Hamilton 2, Carson 2, Kotsko 2, Harbert 4.
RIPLEY 41, LEWIS COUNTY 30: The first half was a snoozer, but when Ripley woke up, it was game over.
After the Vikings and Lewis County shot a combined 9 of 48 from the floor in the first half, Ripley went into the locker room with a 14-9 lead, then scored the first nine points of the third quarter to pull away in a 41-30 win over the Minutemaids in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
“We had 16 more minutes and they were talking in there at halftime and decided they could do it,” coach John Kennedy said. “You could see the team morale [boost] from these girls and they fed off one another and that was extremely nice to see.”
The Vikings (20-6) more than doubled their scoring output from the first half by the end of the third quarter, moving a five-point margin to 16 by the end of the period to take control. Lewis County (19-7) snapped the scoring run with an Ella Pinkney layup at the 4:44 mark but missed nine of 11 shots from the floor in the frame.
Sophia Nichols led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Abby Eastman added 11 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. McKennan Hall, too, pulled down nine boards to help Ripley edge Lewis County by 13 in that category.
Bryn Hunt, Ella Pinkney and Payton Goodwin each scored eight to lead the Minutemaids.
LEWIS COUNTY 4 5 5 16 — 30: Dever 3, Pinkney 8, Cayton 3, Stump 0, Hunt 8, Goodwin 8, Gregory 0.
RIPLEY 8 6 16 11 — 41: Shanklin 3, Eastman 9, Nichols 14, Hall 4.