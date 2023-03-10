North Marion’s Emma Freels made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds left to lift the Huskies past Ripley 45-43 and into Saturday’s Class AAA girls basketball title game at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
North Marion got out to a 14-0 run to start the game and led 22-12 with 5:23 left until intermission, but Ripley closed out the frame on an 11-0 run and took a 23-22 halftime lead.
Down 40-39 with 43 seconds left, Freels hit two foul shots to put North Marion ahead 41-40, but Sophie Nichols hit a 3 to put the Vikings back in front at 43-41 with 36 seconds left.
Aubrey Hamilton converted a layup for the Huskies to tie it at 43-43 with 19 seconds left, setting up Freels’ finish.
Freels tallied 17 points to lead the Huskies. Nichols led Ripley with 18 points.
“Just a great game,” North Marion coach Mike Parrish said. “It’s a shame somebody had to lose a game like that. Back and forth, a game of runs, a lot of momentum shifts, and a lot of great plays by both teams down the stretch.”
RIPLEY 4 19 5 15 — 43: S. Nichols 18, M. Hall 14, A. Eastman 7, E. Ryan 2, M. Shanklin 2.
NORTH MARION 18 4 10 13 — 45: E. Freels 17, O. Toland 11, A. Hamilton 8, M. Kotsko 4, B. Jackson 3, A. Elliott 2.
CAMERON 54, WEBSTER COUNTY 51: Sydney Baird was trying to miss a free throw on purpose — an uncommon pursuit for Webster County’s career 2,000-point scorer.
But the Highlanders trailed Cameron by two points in the Class A semifinals with 3.5 seconds remaining and needed the ball back. So Baird tried to miss off the rim, and miss hard, to give Webster County a chance at the rebound. Instead, she hit only glass, giving possession to the Dragons, who finished off a three-point victory.
Cameron (21-6), the defending state champion, advanced to its third consecutive Class A title game despite being on the wrong end of a 20-2 Highlander run over the final 9:47 of the first half.
“Girls, let’s not do this again,” Dragons coach Holly Pettit cracked. “Good basketball game. Definitely not our girls’ best game. To go scoreless in the second quarter is something that [we’re] not proud of, but that happens. Kudos to Webster for getting us off of our game a little bit.”
Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell posted 24 points and 21 rebounds. Kenzie Clutter chipped in 15 points.
Baird netted 40 of the 51 points scored by the Highlanders (19-8), who sought their first-ever trip to the state final.
WEBSTER COUNTY 11 14 14 12 — 51: Funk 0, Wayne 3, Baird 40, Mathes 4, Taylor 0, Al. Key 4, Au. Key 0, Clevenger 0, Durham 0.
CAMERON 17 0 21 16 — 54: Clutter 15, E. Dobbs 8, A. Dobbs 0, Neely 5, Van Tassell 24, Neehouse 0, Carter 2.
TUCKER COUNTY 51, DODDRIDGE COUNTY 43: Doddridge County used separate first-half runs of 12-0 and 9-2 to lead their Class A semifinal game 23-11 with 3:10 to go in the second quarter, but Tucker County closed the quarter on an 8-0 spurt to get within nine at the break, and the Mountain Lions kept on going in the second half.
Most of the third frame was tightly contested, but a 3 from Brylee Wetzel sent Tucker County into the final quarter with a 35-30 edge.
Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough connected on a floater with 3:44 left in the game to pull the Bulldogs within four points at 40-36, but they got no closer.
Kadie Colebank had an outstanding game for the Mountain Lions with 19 points and 21 rebounds. Macy Helmick added 12 points, while Avery Colebank had 10.
McDonough led Doddridge County with 19 points.
“Good team win, good team effort, especially on the defensive end,” Tucker County coach Dave Helmick said. “Hey, we’re playing for a championship tomorrow. What can I say?”
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 14 9 7 13 — 43: Gola 4, Paugh 8, Lloyd 0, McDonough 19, Adams 5, Trent 5, Currey 2.
TUCKER COUNTY 9 10 16 16 — 51: A. Colebank 10, Wetzel 4, Helmick 12, Zirk 4, K. Colebank 19, Moore 0, Matthews 1, A. Hicks 1, K. Hicks 0, Davis 0.
WYOMING EAST 66, PETERSBURG 41: Cadence Blackburn scored a game-high 30 points as she led the No. 2 Warriors in the Class AA semifinals.
Wyoming East (20-4) will face No. 1 Summers County Saturday at 5 p.m.
Blackburn shot 11 of 21 overall, 4 of 8 from long range and 4 of 7 from the line.
Wyoming East shot well as a team, making 23 of 55 field goals (41.8%).
Petersburg (15-10) made 15 of 45 shots from the floor and was 1 of 9 from long range.
Wyoming East led for almost the entire game (30:47). The Warriors took a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and a 41-22 lead at halftime.
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark was 5 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 3 from long range for 13 points and Kayley Bane tallied 12 points.
Petersburg had two double-figure scorers: Sam Colaw with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Bralyee Corbin with 16 points.
PETERSBURG 12 10 17 2 — 41: Colaw 11, N. Whetzel 2, Kitzmiller 6, Alt 3, Corbin 16, Alexander 1, M. Whetzel 1, Shriver 1.
WYOMING EAST 20 21 13 12 — 66: Blackburn 20, Clark 13, Bane 12, Baker 6, Brooks 3, Monroe 2.