Prep golf

at Big Bend Golf Course

Par 36

Team scores: Herbert Hoover 161, Winfield 162, Logan 192, Sissonville NS.

Medalists: Bryson Beaver, Hoover, 36; Jackson Woodburn, Winfield, 38; Christian Dagostine, Winfield, 38; Chad Burnette, Logan, 47; Colton Balog, Sissonville 69.