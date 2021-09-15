agate Prep golf agate Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep golfat Big Bend Golf CoursePar 36Team scores: Herbert Hoover 161, Winfield 162, Logan 192, Sissonville NS.Medalists: Bryson Beaver, Hoover, 36; Jackson Woodburn, Winfield, 38; Christian Dagostine, Winfield, 38; Chad Burnette, Logan, 47; Colton Balog, Sissonville 69. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Chin’s closing doors after 36 years in Kanawha CityA dozen, some with Justice-ties, appeal to Greenbrier board to hire governor for coaching jobGazette-Mail editorial: Poor People's Campaign looks to move ManchinFollowing BB&T and SunTrust merger, bank takes its Truist form in CharlestonNew mural brightens Charleston's East End, community volunteers sought to continue projectBeautification, safety among goals for Charleston's new business improvement districtRobin Godfrey: WVU should follow LSU's lead on football crowds (Opinion)WVU board declines to put vaccine mandate vote on agendaState to make response plan for Kanawha HIV outbreak; 14 cases reported since KCHD task force met in JulyHoppy Kercheval: Social Security and Medicare are in deep trouble (Opinion) Upcoming Events