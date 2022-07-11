A trio of West Virginia prep golf teams completed the first day of the boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C. on Monday.
Each team competes with five individuals with the top four scores of each squad combining to make up the team score.
A total of 54 teams representing 47 states and Guam are competing in the event. All schools represent their home states, not schools.
After the first of three rounds, George Washington led the West Virginia contingent and is in a tie for 33rd after shooting a 336 on the No. 6 Course, putting the Patriots at 48-over.
Herbert Hoover finished the first round in 41st place with a score of 349 on the No. 7 Course, leaving the Huskies at plus-61. St. Marys will enter Tuesday’s second round in 45th place after an opening 376 on the No. 7 Course, leaving the Blue Devils at 88-over.
The Patriots, Huskies and St. Marys all earned entry into the event by virtue of winning this year’s prep state championships with GW taking Class AAA, Hoover Class AA and the Blue Devils Class A.
In terms of individuals, Hoover’s Bryson Beaver turned in the best day, firing a 3-over 75 to sit in a tie for 50th out of 333 total players.
GW’s Mario Polumbo (81), Sam Alderman (83), Anderson Goldman (86) and Austin Willard (86) each fired sub-90 rounds as well. St. Marys was led by Brandon Lawhon, who shot an opening-round 92.