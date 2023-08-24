Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 9:54 pm
George Washington's golf team carded 154 over nine holes at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston to win a four-team match on Wednesday.
The Patriots' Ryker Evan shot an even-par 36 to medal. Austin Brooks paced Nitro with a 39, Ben Carew led Charleston Catholic with a 39 and Brayden Noble's 41 headed up Capital's efforts.
The Wildcats collectively shot 177, the Irish fired 184 and the Cougars posted 194.
