Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep golf.jpg

George Washington's golf team carded 154 over nine holes at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston to win a four-team match on Wednesday.

The Patriots' Ryker Evan shot an even-par 36 to medal. Austin Brooks paced Nitro with a 39, Ben Carew led Charleston Catholic with a 39 and Brayden Noble's 41 headed up Capital's efforts.

Tags