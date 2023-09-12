HURRICANE — Hurricane had no trouble winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament golf championship at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club on Tuesday.
Hurricane shot 299 as a team, besting defending champion and runner-up Cabell Midland (325). George Washington finished third (349), followed by Spring Valley in fourth (366).
Hurricane’s four players each shot below 80, led by Savannah Hawkins, who recently committed to Marshall. She had one of the best rounds of the day with a 72.
“I would describe it as a pretty boring round,” Hawkins said. “It was a lot of pars and a bogey or two and a birdie or two. Just kind of hung in there and just tried to play my own game.”
Hawkins was named MSAC Player of the Year.
Hurricane’s Carson O’Dell shot a 76, Kellen Pauley carded a 74 and Josh Gooden tallied a 77.
Hurricane coach Courtney Dolin was pleased with her squad. She said Hurricane performed despite rainy weather and a couple of rain delays.
“Crappy weather, first of all,” Dolin said. “[The conditions were] a little bit questionable, but I’m super-proud of all my kids. We play five [players] and count four [scores], which is unusual in a tournament. Usually it’s four and three. I like that we have that option. I’m just really proud of them. They did really well.”
Regional play begins on Sept. 25, and Hawkins said the MSAC Tournament was a good tune-up.
“It’s great practice,” Hawkins said. “It’s so different playing nine-hole matches versus 18 holes, so it really helps me practice for those bigger ones like regionals and states.”
Dolin agreed with Hawkins and said playing against strong MSAC competition is invaluable.
“It just seems like anybody can be strong competition on any given day,” Dolin said. “We’re not always going to play our A-game and neither are they. It’s nice to get groups that we normally don’t play against out on the same course. We’re able to see different levels and different things that you may not notice if you’re playing the same groups over and over and over. We have strong competition. We have Cabell [Midland], who is always solid. [George Washington] is always solid.”
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael had a strong round with a 77 to pace the Knights.
“It’s good to see where my team stands with everybody else,” Michael said. “It’s always good to get some tournaments under my belt. It was a really tough day. I know what I need to work on to get back to where I can be.”
O’Dell — son of Sam O’Dell, an accomplished golfer on a state level — is in his sophomore year with Hurricane.
“Today was a good test,” O’Dell said. “It started raining in the beginning, so it was really tough. It’ll be pretty similar at Oglebay [Resort in Wheeling, site of the state tournament]. I might as well get used to it. It was fun.”
All-MSAC
Hawkins, being player of the year, was one of five All-MSAC golfers. She was joined by teammates O’Dell and Pauley, Michael and Parkersburg’s Brielle Milhoan.