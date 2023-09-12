Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE — Hurricane had no trouble winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament golf championship at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club on Tuesday.

Hurricane shot 299 as a team, besting defending champion and runner-up Cabell Midland (325). George Washington finished third (349), followed by Spring Valley in fourth (366).

