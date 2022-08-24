Winfield put up a team score of 296 to run away with the Cardinal Conference golf championship Wednesday at Big Bend Golf Course.
Winfield’s Jackson Woodburn shot a 3-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors and lead the Generals to the team title.
Herbert Hoover was a distant second in the scoring with a 311, followed by Chapmanville (354), Wayne (380) and Scott (527). Logan, Nitro and Sissonville also competed as non-scoring teams.
The top eight individuals earned All-Cardinal Conference honors. Joining Woodburn on the list were Herbert Hoover’s Noah Sergeant (73), Winfield’s Andrew Johnson (73) and Preston Keiffer (75), Herbert Hoover’s Sawyer Osborn and Max Bowen (78), Winfield’s Stephen McDavid (79) and Wayne’s Aly Wellman (80).
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Cabell Midland won the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series 2022 Tri-State Cup, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association.
Cabell Midland took top honors in two of the three series events, both at the Parkersburg Country Club High School Invitational on Aug. 8 and at the Oglebay WVGA Invitational on Aug. 9. The series, a partnership of Callaway Golf and the WVGA, featured a field of 109 golfers from 27 high school teams from across West Virginia.
The remaining schools in the top five were Winfield (second), St. Marys and Linsly School (tied for third) and Wheeling Central Catholic fifth.