St. Albans' Jayce Feazelle shot a 36 over nine holes to win an individual title in Monday's Kanawha County High School golf tournament at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.
Feazelle was crowned the Kanawha County Player of the Year with his low-score performance on Monday.
George Washington walked away with the top overall team score with a 161.
Charleston Catholic was second, Nitro earned third, St. Albans placed fourth and Herbert Hoover was fifth to round out the top five.
Feazelle's group was the first to complete its round and the Red Dragon golfer waited to see others scores as he paced around the scorer's table.
"It is obviously gut-wrenching when watching those other scores come in," Feazelle said.
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman was pleased with how Feazelle played today.
"I am proud of him," Whitman said. "He has been a four-year guy and has gotten out here and gotten better. He has taken pride in his game."
Feazelle started off slow with two bogeys but made up for it on with pars on eight and nine.
"I performed well," Feazelle said. "A few bogeys here and there and could've cut them out of my game. I got a 36 and it did the job."
"It was kind of like the WVU game [on Saturday], it wasn't pretty but it is a win," said GW coach B.J. Calabrese. "At this point, you will take whatever you get. Really pleased with Lee [Willard] coming in with a 1-over par. A consistent round for him. Then Ryker [Evans] coming in with a 39. Ryker has done that recently by coming in with a top score."
Willard finished second by shooting a 37. Willard was coming off an illness so he was proud of how he performed.
"I started off well, which is what I haven't been doing," Willard said. "I wanted to finish strong, which I did so. I thought I played well overall."
Calabrese saw a consistent performance from his sophomore golfer.
"His conditioning is not back to where it was, following an illness," Calabrese said. "To be able to go in a round and play one over, that is what we preach with our course management. You have to eliminate the double, triple and quad bogeys. You have those in tournament play and it hurts your chances. It was a consistent game from him."
The Irish had four players shoot a 45 or below, including Will Gruse finishing with a 38.
"I've told those guys, since the beginning of the season, that I don't need them playing well in August, I need you playing well in September," said Charleston Catholic coach Charlie Jordan. "All five of them stepped up today."
Regionals start next week and coaches are seeing certain individuals rise up and play better.
"I think today helps more from a mental standpoint," Calabrese said. "This is where our regional is next Tuesday. From that standpoint and playing well, they know it helps."
Jordan sees today's finish as a steppingstone leading into next week.
"It was very important," Jordan said. "We have a tough region. We will play at Pipestem [State Park], which we weren't able to play at this regular season. This is good momentum leading into Monday next week."
The All-Kanawha County team was Feazelle, Willard, Gruse, Noah Sergent and Colin Lindsay (both Herbert Hoover) and Baylen Herdman (Sissonville).