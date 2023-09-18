Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Albans' Jayce Feazelle shot a 36 over nine holes to win an individual title in Monday's Kanawha County High School golf tournament at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.

Feazelle was crowned the Kanawha County Player of the Year with his low-score performance on Monday.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags