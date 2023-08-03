Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St Albans HS logo

St. Albans compiled a team score of 172 to top Buffalo, Winfield and Riverside in a nine-hole high school golf event hosted by the Generals at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado on Wednesday.

The Bison shot a 191, the Generals carded a 192 and the Warriors finished at 199.

