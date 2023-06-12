Ten George Washington boys lacrosse players cracked one of the various levels of the 2023 West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division I team, while St. Albans placed 10 players on the Division II All-State squad.
Six Capital players made the Division II team.
Senior attacker Drew Allen was the lone Patriot to be named to the first team. He scored 57 goals and added 11 assists for state runner-up George Washington (statistics missing one game’s worth).
Six Patriots were named to the second team: senior midfielder Garret Curry, junior midfielder Luke Jarrett, senior defender Isaac Keith, senior defender Kaden Shaffer, sophomore defensive midfielder Jack Gorrell and junior goalie Ethan Tyler.
Jarrett posted 26 goals and 16 assists and Curry chipped in 21 tallies and 10 assists. Shaffer fielded 52 ground balls, Gorrell plucked 43 and Tyler fielded 41. Tyler saved 65.5% of opposing shots and allowed 6.1 goals per outing.
Junior attacker Liam Johnston, junior midfielder Will Stewart and sophomore long stick midfielder Caleb Milam made honorable mention.
Johnston netted 23 goals and 25 assists, and Stewart added seven goals and 14 assists. Stewart fielded 64 ground balls and Johnson had 44.
From St. Albans, junior midfielder Gavin Albert, junior defensive midfielder Jake Shears and senior faceoff specialist Benjamin Blackwell made the first team in Division II.
Albert scored 33 goals and dished eight assists, according to stats submitted to MaxPreps. Shears netted 11 goals and Blackwell fielded 122 ground balls. Shears added 92 and Albert added 89. Blackwell won 66.8% of his face-offs.
Red Dragons junior midfielder Dylan Bowles made the second team, and six St. Albans players were honorable mention: junior attacker Grant Hudson, long stick midfielder junior Jayden Ford, junior defender Brody Engelkeimer, junior defender Stephen Hindman, junior defender Nick Nicholson and junior goalie Jared Randolph.
Bowles scored 15 goals and had 31 assists. Hudson scored 26 goals with 12 assists and plucked 61 ground balls. Randolph saved 52.4% of the opposing shots he faced.
Capital senior Wyatt Palmer was second-team attacker, and the Cougars had five honorable-mention selections: junior defensive mid Walter Wade, junior defensive mid Jayson Lee, senior defender Jackson Griffith, senior defender Ben Jenkins and junior goalie David Haynes.
Palmer scored 43 goals, according to MaxPreps. He fielded 55 ground balls. Haynes stopped 53.1% of opponents’ shots.