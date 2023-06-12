Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Drew Allen1.jpg
George Washington's Drew Allen carries the ball during a prep lacrosse game against John Marshall on April 15.

 Greg Isaacs | Submitted photo

Ten George Washington boys lacrosse players cracked one of the various levels of the 2023 West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division I team, while St. Albans placed 10 players on the Division II All-State squad.

Six Capital players made the Division II team.

