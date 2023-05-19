George Washington could have been forgiven Saturday for thinking “here we go again.”
Since making four straight West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division I tournament title games through 2018, the Patriots hadn’t returned to that round.
They had continued to pepper the semifinals, but found the going tough once there.
George Washington fell to Wheeling Central Catholic, 11-10, in the 2021 final four in triple overtime. The Maroon Knights eliminated the Patriots again in the semifinals in 2022, 11-7.
This year’s semifinals got off to a better start for George Washington, with two quick goals against Wheeling Park, but things threatened to go sideways again.
Goalie Ethan Tyler went down with a knee injury, and with him out, Wheeling Park quickly tied the game.
Would the Patriots again peter out one game short of the final?
“I would say that our kids rose above it,” George Washington coach Brad White said. “In years past, we may not have had the strength or the temerity to overcome adversity, and we have strived this season to develop that strength, to persevere through the challenges.
“Lacrosse is a game of scoring runs, and that’s the equivalent of just getting punched in the face a few times, and you have to be ready to punch back.”
George Washington was — and it also benefitted from some good luck. White, who as a player at Vanderbilt partially blew out an ACL on a play on which he scored against Georgia, was afraid Tyler had sustained the same injury. He hadn’t, and was cleared to return and got taped up.
The Patriots adjusted tactically to a possession-based, clock-melting game to account for having a goaltender with limited mobility. Tyler still made 13 saves, Drew Allen and Luke Jarrett each scored three goals and George Washington did enough to hold off Wheeling Park’s late surge, 9-7.
“They’re honored to have finally broken the ice on the semifinals, which in the last few years have been extremely close losses,” White said. “They know we’ve enjoyed success in the past, and getting back to the finals is something that they’re truly honored, carrying the colors for GW lacrosse. And all the alumni are extremely excited for them.”
Now the Patriots have another challenge: the only West Virginia team to beat them this season. George Washington (12-2) meets Morgantown (15-0) in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Davis & Elkins.
The Mohigans handled the Patriots 14-2 on April 21.
“After watching the film, it was probably our worst game we’ve played, and I’d say it was one of their best games they’ve played,” White said of Morgantown. “The ball, if it bounced, it bounced to their sticks and they were off to the races.
“They’re a very well-coached team. It was just one of those days. … We had a tremendous amount of turnovers in that game. There were a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that we made.”
Wyatt Kozel scored four goals in that game to lead Morgantown. Weston White added three. Allen had both George Washington tallies.
“All year, we have talked about playing our best game every game,” Mohigans coach Jeremy Bennett said. “With that being said, everyone knows GW is a great team who has played good lacrosse all year and that they only get better throughout the season.
“The key for us is to play our game by valuing the ball, winning faceoffs and ground balls and playing with effort. If we do all those things, combined with playing smart, we can win this Saturday.”
Allen has 57 goals this season — 4.4 per game — while Jarrett is next in line for the Patriots with 26. Liam Johnston (23) and Garrett Curry (21) have also chipped in 20-plus.
Johnson has 25 assists.
(Those statistics include every George Washington game except a victory over Brophy Prep on a spring-break trip to Arizona, which White called “a breakthrough moment after a week of really hard practicing and good drills by great mentors.”)
Allen has surpassed 100 career goals in three seasons, with his freshman campaign wiped out by COVID-19.
Kozel leads Morgantown with 48 goals. Weston White has 38, to go with 23 assists.
The Mohigans are seeking their third state title — they won it in 2008 and 2012 — while the Patriots are after their first.