Cooper Cancade went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to power Parkersburg past host Ripley, 7-0, for a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 win on Thursday.Brayden Petty went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Nelson Woofter, Colin McCarter and Evan Elliot each drove in a run for the Big Reds.Cade Goode collected two hits for Ripley.Nitro 10, Sissonville 0: Luke Gordon struck out seven en route to a three-hit shutout as Nitro blanked visiting Sissonville in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.Trenton Kelley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats, and Sam Buckner and Noah Reed each drove in one run. Gordon helped his cause, going 2 for 3 and scoring two runs. Logan 13, Chapmanville 3: Aiden Slack went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and the Wildcats posted seven runs in the second inning to pull away for a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 win.Logan hosts the winner of Friday's Chapmanville-Wayne matchup on Saturday for the sectional crown. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.Dawson Maynard, Konner Lowe, and Cole Blankenship each drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who cranked out nine hits.Talan Thompson and Jake Topping both doubled for the Tigers.