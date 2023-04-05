Prep roundup: Baseball Huskies winners at Nitro Staff reports Apr 5, 2023 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colin Lindsay threw a complete game, allowing just three hits, in lifting Herbert Hoover to a 6-3 road win over Nitro in prep baseball Wednesday.The Huskies scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning to lead 5-0. Grant Smith drove in two runs for Hoover. Sam Sheets and Barrett Vancamp had an RBI each for Nitro.Stone Bridge (Virginia) 3, Spring Valley 0: The Timberwolves could only muster three hits in suffering a shutout loss in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Grant Stratton was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Spring Valley, after throwing a complete game with just three hits allowed and eight strikeouts.Softball Stories you might like Mountaineer baseball welcomes Minnesota for weekend series Sissonville Indians vs. Nitro Wildcats: Mar. 27, 2023 WVU looks for new women's coach; baseball ranked after strong start WVU's basketball teams are in a similar position Lincoln County 12, Hurricane 3: Josie Bird hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead an offensive explosion in the home win for the Panthers.Tuesday baseballCharleston Catholic 18, Summers County 0: The Irish pounded out 11 hits and Xander Allara threw a five-inning, complete-game, one-hit shutout in the home win.Allara, Barrett Brown, Gage Tawney and Jonah DiCocco all drove in two runs for Catholic, with Luke Blaydes and Gannon Morris both adding two hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Politics Games And Toys Zoology Trending Now Articles ArticlesSecond woman comes forward in WVSP assault caseFourth Circuit rules Justice coal companies can't get out of paying $2.5M in penalties for environmental violationsDear Abby: Woman has held MIL's secret for 20 yearsWV State Police administrators reassignedProposed merger with Albertson's protested at Charleston KrogerNewsletter: CASCI to build new headquarters in former Elder-Beerman in Kanawha CityGazette-Mail editorial: Trump shatters expectations yet againKanawha commission approves distribution of opioid litigation fundsDear Abby: Man meets the love of his life while married to someone elseWVU baseball: McNeely, Mountaineers take down Marshall