Colin Lindsay threw a complete game, allowing just three hits, in lifting Herbert Hoover to a 6-3 road win over Nitro in prep baseball Wednesday.

The Huskies scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning to lead 5-0. Grant Smith drove in two runs for Hoover. Sam Sheets and Barrett Vancamp had an RBI each for Nitro.

