Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Catholic starting pitcher Xander Allara threw a complete game, five inning no hitter for the Irish in a 10-0 shutout win over Greenbrier West at home in prep baseball Wednesday.

Allara, a freshman for the Irish, struck out six and didn't allow a walk. The only two Greenbrier West baserunners came on a dropped third strike and a hit batsman. 

Stories you might like

Tags