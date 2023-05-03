Prep roundup: Baseball Irish shut down Greenbrier West Staff reports May 3, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Catholic starting pitcher Xander Allara threw a complete game, five inning no hitter for the Irish in a 10-0 shutout win over Greenbrier West at home in prep baseball Wednesday.Allara, a freshman for the Irish, struck out six and didn't allow a walk. The only two Greenbrier West baserunners came on a dropped third strike and a hit batsman. Catholic (21-5) scored in every inning, with Gage Tawney and Luke Blaydes leading the way with two RBIs each. Jeff Reynolds added two hits, including a triple for the Irish.SoftballCapital 11, Riverside 5: The Cougars trailed 4-1 in the second inning but tallied four runs in the fourth and fifth inning to overtake the Warriors for the win in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament. Stories you might like WVU baseball: Tucker, Traxel receive midseason recognition Tevin Tucker takes WVU weekly honors; varsity sports roundup WVU baseball: Mountaineers run-rule Pitt for 9th straight win Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles vs. George Washington Patriots: Apr 4, 2023 Nadia Davis drove in five runs for No. 4 seed Capital and Allison Webb and Madison Sedosky both delivered two hits and two RBIs. Maci White had two hits for No. 5 seed Riverside.Capital advances to play at No. 1 seed St. Albans on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. Riverside will play in an elimination game on Friday.Tuesday softballElk Valley Christian 10, Greater Beckley Christian 0: Kaitlyn Swor pitched a complete game shutout for the Eagles in the home win.Swor scattered four hits for Elk Valley Christian, Carlee Burdette collected three hits, including a triple, and Myka Petry drove in two runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Softball Games And Toys Finance Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarathon Man: East Bank's Blair in it for long haulWVU baseball: Mountaineers run-rule Pitt for 9th straight winJack Bernard: Manchin presidential bid a sure loss for both Joes (Opinion)The Food Guy: Charleston Nano Brewing opens outdoor beer gardenPlanning Commission approves proposed West Side affordable housing buildingDHHR chief: Foster kids must be cared for as agency divides into 3Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this springBen Fields: Another weird Florida policy doomed to fail (Opinion)Residents, conservationists pan DEP surface mining oversight amid concerns over Raleigh County mine permit proposalDear Abby: Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication