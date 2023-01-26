Prep roundup: Bison boys storm past Clay County Staff reports Jan 26, 2023 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY -- Buffalo used a strong first quarter and 21 points from Caleb Nutter to cruise to a 74-56 road win at Clay County on Thursday.Ian Thompson tacked on 20 points and Bradley Harris added 12 for the Bison, who stormed out to a 24-8 lead to open the contest.Zach Deyton paced the Panthers with 18 points, while Micah Osborne scored 14 and Ayden Brown 12. Van 52, Calhoun County 47: Shaun Booth knocked down 10 of 12 free throws to finish with 21 points and guide host Van to its first win of the season.Jackson McCarty donated 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-11).Levi Morris led the Red Devils with 13 points and Landon Church had 10.GirlsHerbert Hoover 53, Midland Trail 36: Reagan Geary fired in 14 points as the Huskies won at home on senior night.Taylor Ray donated 11 points for Hoover (4-13). The Huskies trailed 14-13 after the first quarter, but outscored Midland Trail 31-14 over the second and third periods to get the win.Addie Isaacs led the Patriots with a game-high 21 points.Sissonville 52, Scott 40: Kynadee Britton scored 17 points and Makaela Ullman added 16 as Sissonville took down host Scott.Haley Jarrett chipped in 10 points for the Indians (8-8), which outscored Scott 15-4 in the second quarter to pull away.Haven Tomblin tallied 14 points for the Skyhawks (5-9) and Cheyenne Robinson tacked on 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesBuilding demolition will limit Regal apartment fire investigation, official saysDOT secretary questioned about late contractor payments, laments Corridor H delays before WV Senate panelDear Abby: Grandma's Facebook posts strike a nerve after lossGazette-Mail editorial: Calamity averted in apartment fireWVU basketball: Young Mountaineers stepped up in win at Texas TechBill would empower WV school systems to combat food insecurity, mandate local data collectionWV Legislature prioritizing industry over state's short-staffed gas and oil well inspection unit so far this sessionWV House bill proposes $10K pay raise for corrections officersWVU football: Brown expecting son of former coach ‘to add to our room’Girls basketball: Mingo Central overpowers Charleston Catholic 46-38