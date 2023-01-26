Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CLAY -- Buffalo used a strong first quarter and 21 points from Caleb Nutter to cruise to a 74-56 road win at Clay County on Thursday.

Ian Thompson tacked on 20 points and Bradley Harris added 12 for the Bison, who stormed out to a 24-8 lead to open the contest.

Tags