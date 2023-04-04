Prep roundup: Boggs leads Winfield baseball over Nitro 7-2 Apr 4, 2023 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karson Frye belted a two-run homer to power Winfield to a 7-2 road win Tuesday at Nitro.Brycen Brown drove in two runs and Brayton Boggs collected two hits for the Generals. Boggs also struck out eight and allowed two runs on three hits in six innings to get the win on the mound.Noah Reed and Sam Buckner each tallied an RBI for the Wildcats, and Trenton Kelley doubled.SoftballIndependence 3, Nitro 0: Delaney Buckland struck out 11 and walked one en route to a one-hit shutout as the Patriots put away host Nitro on Tuesday.Buckland helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and an RBI, while Alli Hypes and Emma Lilly each drove in a run for Independence.Savannah Cantley doubled for the Wildcats. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Local restaurant openings, closings and … futuresWV State Police administrators reassigned"A beautiful school:" Officials tour new Clendenin Elementary construction siteDear Abby: Woman has held MIL's secret for 20 yearsPSC puts off Mountaineer Gas-requested rate increase pending reviewHoppy Kercheval: Odds look good for Justice in Senate race (Opinion)Greg Stone: Transfixed by travel sports (Opinion)Music teacher makes every day a beautiful day (FlipSide)DNR to hold public hearing on proposed Cacapon Resort State Park campgroundPrep baseball: Catholic's DiCocco exhibiting maturity at young age