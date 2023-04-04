Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Karson Frye belted a two-run homer to power Winfield to a 7-2 road win Tuesday at Nitro.

Brycen Brown drove in two runs and Brayton Boggs collected two hits for the Generals. Boggs also struck out eight and allowed two runs on three hits in six innings to get the win on the mound.