Herbert Hoover pitcher Grayson Buckner hurled a shutout to lift the Huskies to a 4-0 home win over rival Sissonville in girls prep softball Thursday.
In a scoreless game, the Huskies (15-3) got on the scoreboard with a run in the third inning and plated three more in the fourth to put the game away.
Buckner, Abby Hanson and Sydney Shamblin all drove in a run for Hoover. Gracelyn Hill had two of the five hits for Sissonville (16-7).
Wednesday's baseball
Charleston Catholic 15, James Monroe 5: Charleston Catholic piled up 10 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to put away the visiting Mavericks.
Gage Tawney went 2 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs, Tyler Brown and Hayden Carriger each drove in two runs, and Michael Ferrell went 2 for 3 with a double for the Irish, who cranked out 12 hits.
Grant Lively tallied two RBIs for James Monroe (9-8) and Matthew Stutts and Cooper Ridgeway each managed two hits.
Nitro 13, South Charleston 11: Nitro used a 10-run fifth inning to outlast host South Charleston.
Issac Elkins went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Kyle Gill drove in two runs to lead the Wildcats.
For the Black Eagles, Noah Clark went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Corey Clark knocked in a run, and Lucas McCulley went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Logan 12, Chapmanville 3: Dawson Maynard went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs as Logan won at home to improve to 13-6.
Jake Ramey went 3 for 3 with a double, Korbin Bostic tripled in three runs, and Garrett Williamson collected three hits for the Wildcats.
Tyson Thompson and Braydon Moore both doubled for the Tigers.
Wednesday's softball
Winfield 8, Poca 0: Maci Boggess struck out 16 en route to a three-hit shutout as the Generals blanked homestanding Poca.
Lola Baber went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs for Winfield (16-5), while Kennedy Dean collected three hits and Georgia Moulder went 2 for 4.
The Dots fall to 5-16.
Nitro 10, Scott 2: Lena Elkins recorded 12 strikeouts and tossed a one-hitter as Nitro beat visiting Scott in five innings and extended its winning streak to eight games.
Aris Miller drove in two runs for the Wildcats (17-4) while Carly Mathes and Savannah Cantley each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Chloe Beckner drove in a run. Elkins helped her cause with a two-run double.
Kayleigh Ellis singled for the Skyhawks' only hit.
Sissonville 8, Point Pleasant 0: Gracelyn Hill went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to power visiting Sissonville past Point Pleasant in five innings.
Kaya Hampton hit a two-run home run, Madison Legg drove in two runs and Abigail Bailey went 2 for 3 with a triple for the Indians.
Legg picked up the win in the circle, striking out four and allowing just three hits en route to the shutout.