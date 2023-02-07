Ian Thompson tossed in 14 points to guide the Bison past visiting Poca on Tuesday night.
Bradley Harris had 12 points and Caleb Nutter netted 11 for Buffalo (9-7).
Cole Godish paced the Dots with 11 points and Kambel Meeks tacked on 10.
Winfield 65, Ripley 60: Ross Musick drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as Winfield took down host Ripley.
Tanner Laughery chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds for the Generals.
Luke Johnson led the Vikings with 19 points and 13 boards, while Brady Anderson added 14 points and seven rebounds and Cade Goode scored 11 points.
Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 53: Tyler Stevenson poured in 16 points as Dover held off the visiting Patriots.
Ben Hamm had 12 points and Brett DeVault chipped in 10 for Dover (17-1).
Aiden Blake paced South (12-5) with 15 points, while Austin Reeves registered 14 and Jackson Smith 11.
Sherman 61, Van 45: Andrew Simpson buried four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as The Tide rolled to a road win.
AJ Skeens tacked on 16 points for Sherman (9-8), which outscored Van 23-10 in the third quarter.
Jackson McCarty and Gavin Branham each tallied 18 points for the Bulldogs (2-15), with McCarty grabbing eight rebounds.
Greenbrier East 68, Oak Hill 49: The Spartans stormed out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter as they cruised past visiting Oak Hill.
Goose Gabbert led East with 15 points and Adam Seams added 12.
Malachi Lewis led the Red Devils with 14 points, while Trevor Kelly and Cole Nelson each netted 12.
Monday's game
Parkersburg South 98, Huntington 84: Jackson Smith racked up 26 points to help Parkersburg South outlast Huntington at the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House Monday in Institute.
Nathan Plotner chipped in 19 points for the Patriots, while Aiden Blake added 12 and Cole Joy and Cyrus Traugh tacked on 10 each.
Mikey Johnson scored 29 points and Duane Harris netted 28 to lead the Highlanders. Also for Huntington, Malik McNeely added 10 points.
Girls
Tuesday's games
Charleston Catholic 54, Roane County 50: Charleston Catholic used 15 points from Molly Messer and a strong fourth quarter to edge host Roane County.
Catholic trailed 44-35 after three quarters, but outscored the Raiders 19-6 in the final period to earn the win.
Mary Rushworth tacked on 10 points for the Irish (11-8).
Faith Mason poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Roane County (14-7) and Anna Tolley tallied 11.
Tolsia 54, Buffalo 39: Autumn Block fired in 14 points and Kerrigan Salmons and Amber Stevens each tallied 13 to lead the host Rebels in Glenhayes.
Emily Artrip donated 10 points for Tolsia.
Lauren White led Buffalo with 18 points and Olivia Luikhart had 11.