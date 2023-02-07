Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ian Thompson tossed in 14 points to guide the Bison past visiting Poca on Tuesday night.

Bradley Harris had 12 points and Caleb Nutter netted 11 for Buffalo (9-7).

