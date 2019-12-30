Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Allie each scored 12 points as Cabell Midland beat Northwood Academy 52-40 to win the Battery Division of the Carolina Invitational Monday in girls prep basketball in Charleston, South Carolina.
KK Potter added 10 points and Autumn Lewis chipped in nine points and 18 rebounds for the undefeated Knights (7-0). Amaya Ferguson fired in 16 points to lead Northwood (10-1).
Boys
Braxton County 68, Lewis County 67: Tyler Toler found Jadyn Stewart on a backdoor cut as time expired to help Braxton County edge the homestanding Minutemen in overtime.
Stewart finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Eagles (4-1) and Aiden Singleton donated 12. Asa Post paced Lewis County with 18 points, while Kyle Gannon tacked on 15 and Will Hunt 11.