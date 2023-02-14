Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

De'mahjae Clark poured in 21 points as Capital's boys edged visiting Greenbrier East 68-66 on Tuesday. 

Sha'Lik Hamilton added 12 points for the Cougars and Elijah Bennett chipped in 11 points.

