Prep roundup: Capital boys take down Greenbrier East Staff reports Feb 14, 2023 De'mahjae Clark poured in 21 points as Capital's boys edged visiting Greenbrier East 68-66 on Tuesday. Sha'Lik Hamilton added 12 points for the Cougars and Elijah Bennett chipped in 11 points.Goose Gabbert registered 21 points to lead the Spartans and Chris Sinclair tossed in 16. Parkersburg South 86, St. Albans 43: Aiden Blake scored the first 10 of the contest and finished with 16 as the Patriots doubled up the homestanding Red Dragons.Cyrus Traugh and Jackson Smith each tacked on 14 points for South (14-5) and Nathan Plotner donated seven points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks in just 12 minutes.Eli Samples scored 13 points and Jaden Clark added 12 to lead St. Albans (11-10).Buffalo 63, Roane County 49: Caleb Nutter netted 29 points as Buffalo put away host Roane County.The Bison improve to 10-8.Cam Cumpston tallied 13 points for the Raiders (6-14) and Shay Harper had 10.Charleston Catholic 73, Van 42: Charleston Catholic jumped out to a 34-12 lead at halftime as it cruised to a road win.Jayallen Turner and Max Wilcox each fired in 15 points to lead the Irish (16-3).Shaun Booth poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-18), while Jackson McCarty added 10 points and 10 rebounds.