Prep roundup: Catholic run-rule winner over James Monroe Staff reports Mar 28, 2023 Jonah DiCocco struck out nine en route to a one-hit shutout as Charleston Catholic beat James Monroe 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.Xander Allara had three RBIs for Catholic, while Luke Blaydes went 2 for 3 with a triple and Gage Tawney doubled.Logan 11, Winfield 6: Garrett Williamson went 2 for 2 with three RBIs as Logan won at home.Konner Lowe and Aiden Slack had two RBIs apiece and Dawson Maynard went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (5-1).Karson Frye drove in two runs for Winfield, while Maddox Shafer and Brycen Brown each went 2 for 3 and Brett Bumgarner hit an RBI double.George Washington 7, Capital 1: The Patriots pounded out 10 hits as they took down host Capital.Abe Fenwick went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Eli Smith drove in two runs, and Bryson Hoff and Eli Dawson both went 2 for 4 with a double.Evan Wilson went 2 for 3 and Ethan Bailey had an RBI for the Cougars.Herbert Hoover 11, Nitro 4: Collin Lindsay went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to power the Huskies past visiting Nitro.Sam Salyers knocked in two runs for Hoover (3-2), which scored seven runs in the sixth inning to get the win.Trenton Kelley went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats.Monday's game Charleston Catholic 9, Herbert Hoover 3: Charleston Catholic plated six runs in the fourth inning to put away the visiting Huskies.Luke Blaydes drove in two runs for the Irish, while Zaden Ranson went 2 for 4 with a double and Gannon Morris tripled. Catholic cranked out 11 hits on the evening.Collin Lindsay doubled for Hoover.SoftballTuesday's gamesCapital 11, Elk Valley Christian 4: Nadia Davis went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs as Capital cruised to a road win.Reagan Clendenin went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Maggie Rose went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Cougars, who collected 11 hits.For Elk Valley (2-2), Avery Evans went 2 for 4 and Emily Edwards and Carly Burdette each drove in a run.Monday's gameNitro 5, Sissonville 0: Carly Mathes struck out eight and allowed just two hits in a complete game as Nitro blanked visiting Sissonville.Mathes helped her cause, smacking a two-run double, while Chloe Beckner went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Aris Miller doubled for the Wildcats.