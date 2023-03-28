Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jonah DiCocco struck out nine en route to a one-hit shutout as Charleston Catholic beat James Monroe 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Xander Allara had three RBIs for Catholic, while Luke Blaydes went 2 for 3 with a triple and Gage Tawney doubled.

