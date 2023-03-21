Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapmanville's baseball team cranked out 16 hits en route to an 11-9 win at Winfield on Tuesday night.

Joseph Canterbury and Ernest Butcher each drove in two runs for Chapmanville, while Luke Knight went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Braylon Moore knocked in a run on two hits.

