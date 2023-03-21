Prep roundup: Chapmanville comes out hitting at Winfield Staff reports Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chapmanville's baseball team cranked out 16 hits en route to an 11-9 win at Winfield on Tuesday night.Joseph Canterbury and Ernest Butcher each drove in two runs for Chapmanville, while Luke Knight went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Braylon Moore knocked in a run on two hits.Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Xavier Hensley had an RBI triple to lead the Generals.Logan 16, Poca 2: Brian Roberts went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Logan past visiting Poca.Jarrett Williamson, Jarron Glick, and Connor Lowe each drove in two runs and Drew Berry had three RBIs for the Wildcats (1-0), who tallied seven hits. Stories you might like WVU downs Canisius in baseball's home opener Sun Belt women's basketball: Herd doomed by shooting struggles in loss to JMU West Virginia women earn NCAA bid; to play Arizona in College Park, Maryland Can loss be a tourney statement? SoftballElk Valley Christian 10, Van 4: Elk Valley plated seven runs in the sixth to pull away for a home win.Carlie Burdette went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Elk Valley (2-1), while Myka Petry went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.Callie Brown drove in two runs and Emma Wilcox went 2 for 3 to lead Van (1-3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.