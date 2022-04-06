Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and went on to defeat Poca 5-3 Tuesday night in high school baseball.

Jonah DiCocco had two hits and two RBIs for Catholic (4-6) and Josef Brammer drove in a run. Nolan Payne had an RBI for Poca.