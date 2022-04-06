Prep roundup: Charleston Catholic baseball edges Poca 5-3 Staff reports Apr 6, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston Catholic scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and went on to defeat Poca 5-3 Tuesday night in high school baseball.Jonah DiCocco had two hits and two RBIs for Catholic (4-6) and Josef Brammer drove in a run. Nolan Payne had an RBI for Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Charleston’s Secret Sandwich location gets the axeMidnight Farms not sheepish about lamb operationHuntington principal accused of victim blaming suspended for unrelated reasonsNucor Steel seeks air quality permit; meeting on permit set for ThursdayExperts say influx of opioids created epidemic; companies argue other health issues caused spikePrep softball: St. Albans freshman 'Punkie' Harper making big splashDear Abby: Friend traumatized after woman's shocking murderSt. Albans herbalist shares her holistic health journeyBob Bowlsby stepping down as Big 12 commissionerCharleston's East End Yard Sale returns May 7