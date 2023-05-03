Prep roundup: Charleston Catholic baseball team no-hits Greenbrier West Staff reports May 3, 2023 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Catholic starting pitcher Xander Allara threw a complete game, five inning no hitter for the Irish in a 10-0 shutout win over Greenbrier West at home in prep baseball Wednesday.Allara, a freshman for the Irish, struck out six and didn't allow a walk. The only two Greenbrier West baserunners came on a dropped third strike and a hit batsman. Catholic (21-5) scored in every inning, with Gage Tawney and Luke Blaydes leading the way with two RBIs each. Jeff Reynolds added two hits, including a triple for the Irish.SoftballCapital 11, Riverside 5: The Cougars trailed 4-1 in the second inning but tallied four runs in the fourth and fifth inning to overtake the Warriors for the win in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament. Stories you might like WV Mid-Am: O'Dell claims sixth title in snow WVU overcomes the numbers in big win over ranked Oklahoma State WVU football: Mountaineers embracing technology for player development WVU baseball: Reed named to Stopper of the Year Watch List Nadia Davis drove in five runs for No. 4 seed Capital and Allison Webb and Madison Sedosky both delivered two hits and two RBIs. Maci White had two hits for No. 5 seed Riverside.Capital advances to play at No. 1 seed St. Albans on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. Riverside will play in an elimination game on Friday.Tuesday softballElk Valley Christian 10, Greater Beckley Christian 0: Kaitlyn Swor pitched a complete game shutout for the Eagles in the home win.Swor scattered four hits for Elk Valley Christian, Carlee Burdette collected three hits, including a triple, and Myka Petry drove in two runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Softball Games And Toys The Economy Finance Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarathon Man: East Bank's Blair in it for long haulJack Bernard: Manchin presidential bid a sure loss for both Joes (Opinion)DHHR chief: Foster kids must be cared for as agency divides into 3Dear Abby: Wife incensed when secret is revealedWVU baseball: Mountaineers run-rule Pitt for 9th straight winBen Fields: Another weird Florida policy doomed to fail (Opinion)The Food Guy: Charleston Nano Brewing opens outdoor beer gardenPlanning Commission approves proposed West Side affordable housing buildingMSAC baseball semifinals: Stratton sends Spring Valley past Cabell MidlandResidents, conservationists pan DEP surface mining oversight amid concerns over Raleigh County mine permit proposal