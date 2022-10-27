Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team is one step closer to winning a fourth Class AA-A state title in a row.
The Irish (19-0-2) drubbed Shady Spring (9-9-3) 9-0 on Thursday at Pocahontas County High School to win the Class AA-A Region 3 championship.
Catholic moves on the the Class AA-A state tournament which begins on Nov. 4 at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
The Irish are the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will take on No. 4 Oak Glen (21-0-2) at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the semifinal round.
The Irish scored four goals in the first half with goals from Molly Messer, Annie Cimino, Claire Mullen and Roxy Winter. Mullen’s goal was assisted by Mia Lough.
From there the Irish cruised, scoring five more goals in the second half. Mullen made it 5-0 with a goal assisted by Shannon Karr then Molly Messer gave Catholic a 6-0 lead.
Later in the half, Savanna Lovejoy scored assisted by Winter, Mary Rushworth scored assisted by Lovejoy and Lovejoy capped the scoring with the final goal of the game to give the Irish a 9-0 lead that went final.
Point Pleasant 0, Winfield 0 (Point Pleasant advances 6-5 on penalty kicks): The Big Blacks (14-1-5) and the Generals (13-4-1) did not score in regulation or in both overtimes so the game went to penalty kicks where Point Pleasant won the Class AA-A Region 4 championship at Point Pleasant High School.
Point Pleasant advances to the Class AA-A state tournament, will be the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Philip Barbour (17-4-1) in the semifinal round 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Oak Glen semifinal on Nov. 4.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 3, PikeView 0: The Irish (20-0-2) used two goals from Eli Coleman and a goal from Gio Cinco to win the Class AA-A Region 3 title at Pocahontas County High.
Catholic advances to the Class AA-A state tournament and will learn its seeding and opponent in the near future.