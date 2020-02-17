Aiden Satterfield led three Irish players in double-figures with 21 points in Upper Glade as Charleston Catholic broke the Highlanders’ four-game winning streak with a 76-49 win on Monday. Zion Suddeth added 12 points while Anthony Minardi finished with 10 for Charleston Catholic (14-5), which has won five of its last six games. William Lewis led Webster County (13-7) with 21 points.
Braxton County 70, Clay County 63: The Eagles have won three straight after winning on the road against the Panthers. Hunter Knicely led Braxton County (15-5) with 17 points, while Jadyn Stewart’s 16 points moved him into second on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list. Tyler Toler scored 11, while Ryan Conrad finished with 10. Colten Pritt had a game-high 19 points for Clay County (13-7), with Tanner Faulkner adding 15 and Grant Krajeski scoring 12.
Midland Trail 77, Van 71: Indy Eades scored 22 for the Patriots as they defended home court against the Bulldogs. Peyton Sheaves added 15 points and Aidan Lesher scored 14 for Midland Trail (8-11). Austin Javins had 23 points with David Stewart adding 19 and Jacob Jarrell finishing with 17 for Van (4-13), who are on a three-game losing streak.
Girls
Capital 41, Riverside 37: The Cougars held off a second-half comeback from the Warriors to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night in Belle. Abbie Robinson led Capital (6-14) with 12 points, while Natalyia Sayles had 11. Jasmyne Symns from Riverside (6-14) led all scorers with 17 points and Alanna McKenzie finished with 10.
Tolsia 56, Poca 33: Kerigan Salmons scored 14 points as the Rebels traveled to Poca and delivered another defeat for the Dots. Autumn Block had 13 points with seven assists and five steals for Tolsia (12-10), while Julie Boone had 13 points and five rebounds. Devin Ord led all scorers with 20 points for the Dots (0-22).
Parkersburg South 69, Buckhannon-Upshur 44: Makenna Winans had 25 points to lead the Patriots to a home win against the Buccaneers. Rylee Harner added 12 points and Erin Williams had 10 for Parkersburg South (8-11), which has now won four straight. Brooklyn Maxwell led Buckhannon-Upshur (13-9) with 12 points while Kennedy Samargo had 10 in the loss.
Summers County 89, Richwood 37: Taylor Isaac led four Bobcats in double-figures with 18 points as Summers County (15-6) rolled over Richwood at home for its fourth straight win. Riley Richmond scored 12 points with Hannah Dudley and Cheyenne Graham each finishing with 10. Trinity Amick led the Jacks (7-14) with 20 points, while Kiara Smith had 10.