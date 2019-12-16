Allison Dunbar poured in 47 points, including seven 3-pointers in lifting Herbert Hoover to a 70-44 road win at Sissonville in girls prep basketball Monday.
Dunbar made 15 field goals and added eight rebounds as the Huskies (4-1) drained 12 3’s on the night. Alexis Bailey was the lone double-figure scorer for Sissonville (0-3) with 18 points.
Nitro 62, Scott 35: The Wildcats held the Skyhawks to single figures in three separate quarters, rolling to the road win.
Nitro (3-1) had three double-figure scorers, led by Baylee Goins with 22 points followed by Haley Carroll with 18 points and Emily Lancaster 10 points. Jenna Butcher had 13 points for Scott.
Buffalo 51, Calvary Baptist 32: The Bison held Calvary Baptist to just four points each in the first and third quarters in winning on the road. Abby Darnley and Kaylee Bowling both had 11 points for Buffalo (3-2).
Spring Valley 51, Russell 46: The Timberwolves forced 19 turnovers to earn the home victory. Sydney Meredith scored 14 points to lead Spring Valley (2-1). Aubrey Hill had 16 points for Russell (4-3).
Huntington 67, Boyd County 66: Alezha Turner hit the game-winning free throw late to give the Highlanders the overtime victory at home.
Madison Slash led Huntington (5-1) with 18 points and Turner added 17 points. Bailey Rucker and Harley Painter both had 21 points for Boyd.
Van 49, Sherman 38: Karlie Lafauci fired in 27 points in leading the Bulldogs to the road win over the Tide.
Van (5-1) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit by outscoring Sherman 30-13 in the second half. Caraline Nelson had 13 points for the Tide (1-4) and Hailea Skeens added 10 points.
Grace Christian 61, Elk Valley Christian 31: Samantha Wells led three double figures scorers for Grace with 19 points in the road win.
Hazley Matthews added 16 points for Grace and Emily Hutchison contributed 13 points. Gracie Frame led EVC with 18 points.
Boys
Ripley 52, Lincoln County 38: The Vikings were tied at halftime but outscored the Panthers by 14 in the second half to earn the home win.
Ty Johnson scored a game-high 21 points for Ripley and added 10 rebounds and Luke Johnson was also in double figures with 10 points. Jayse Tully had 15 points for Lincoln County.