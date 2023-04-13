Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Karson Frye struck out four and allowed three runs on one hit in 5 1/3 innings as Winfield held off visiting Logan 4-3 in a prep baseball game on Thursday.

Brycen Brown and Xavier Hensley each drove in a run for Winfield and Maddox Shafer went 2 for 2.

