Prep roundup: Frye fires Winfield baseball past Logan Staff reports Apr 13, 2023 Karson Frye struck out four and allowed three runs on one hit in 5 1/3 innings as Winfield held off visiting Logan 4-3 in a prep baseball game on Thursday.Brycen Brown and Xavier Hensley each drove in a run for Winfield and Maddox Shafer went 2 for 2.Brown and Blake Withrow combined to strike out two and walk just one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.Adam Baisden went 1 for 3 and scored a run for the Wildcats.SoftballCapital 9, Riverside 1: Capital cranked out 14 hits to cruise to a home win in six innings. Nadia Davis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Allyson Webb and Jadan Bishop drove in two runs apiece, and Madison Sedosky went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Cougars.Webb picked up the win in the circle, scattering six hits and striking out seven while allowing just one run in six innings.Emily Myers went 3 for 3 with a triple and Maci White went 2 for 3 with a double for the Warriors.St. Albans 9, Huntington 7: St. Albans plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a three-run deficit and take down the visiting Highlanders.Sydney Young went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, and four RBIs, Kayla Coffman doubled in two runs, and Ava Bentley went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead the Red Dragons (10-3).For Huntington, Sydney Earwood went 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI and Abigail Gibson and Bentleigh Christus each tallied two hits.