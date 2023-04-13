Prep roundup: Frye fires Winfield past Logan Staff reports Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karson Frye struck out four and allowed three runs on one hit in 5 1/3 innings as Winfield held off visiting Logan, 4-3, on Thursday.Brycen Brown and Xavier Hensley each drove in a run for Winfield and Maddox Shafer went 2 for 2.Brown and Blake Withrow combined to strike out two and walk just one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.Adam Baisden went 1 for 3 and scored a run for the Wildcats.SoftballCapital 9, Riverside 1: Capital cranked out 14 hits to cruise to a home win in six innings. Stories you might like Mountaineers take on Arizona in NCAA Tournament WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Hofstra Pride Interviews Herd softball continues sprint with sweep of Southern Miss Prep roundup: GW lacrosse continues surge past Fairmont Senior Nadia Davis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Allison Webb and Jadan Bishop drove in two runs apiece, and Madison Sedosky went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Cougars.Webb picked up the win in the circle, scattering six hits and striking out seven while allowing just one run in six innings.Emily Myers went 3 for 3 with a triple and Maci White went 2 for 3 with a double for the Warriors.St. Albans 9, Huntington 7: St. Albans plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a three-run deficit and take down the visiting Highlanders.Sydney Young went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, and four RBIs, Kayla Coffman doubled in two runs, and Ava Bentley went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead the Red Dragons (10-3).For Huntington, Sydney Earwood went 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI and Abigail Gibson and Bentleigh Christus each tallied two hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.