Karson Frye struck out 10 en route to a no-hit shutout as host Winfield won in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 Tournament, 7-0 over Sissonville.

The Generals picked up two runs in the second, before tacking on one in the fifth and four in the sixth to seal the win.

