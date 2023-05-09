Karson Frye struck out 10 en route to a no-hit shutout as host Winfield won in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 Tournament, 7-0 over Sissonville.
The Generals picked up two runs in the second, before tacking on one in the fifth and four in the sixth to seal the win.
Brett Bumgarner laced a three-run double, Brycen Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Xavier Hensley drove in two runs for Winfield.
Herbert Hoover 5, Braxton County 4: Sam Kee singled in what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth as host Herbert Hoover held off Braxton County in the Class AA Region 2 section tournament.
Nate Gurski went 2 for 4 for the Huskies, who scored all five runs in the fifth.
Owen Lowther went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Logan 9, Scott 1: Dawson Maynard struck out seven and allowed just one run in five innings to lead Logan to a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 win over visiting Scott.
Aiden Slack went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Garrett Williamson added a double and two RBIs and Alvin Miller knocked in two runs for the Wildcats (19-8).
Logan hosts Chapmanville Thursday at 6 p.m.
Charleston Catholic 22, Richwood 1: Gage Tawney launched a three-run home run to lift host Charleston Catholic to a win in the Class A Region 3 section tournament.
Catholic starter Gannon Morris picked up the win, allowing just one run and striking out 11 in five innings. Also for the Irish, Luke Blaydes went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Jonah DiCocco doubled in three runs, and Jeff Reynolds doubled and knocked in four runs.