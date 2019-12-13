Christian Frye fired in 20 points to help Winfield open its boys basketball season with 70-45 home win over Sissonville Friday evening in Winfield.
William Craft donated 16 points for Winfield (1-0), which jetted out to a 42-19 lead at halftime.
Brody Danberry led the Indians (0-2) with 18 points and Dylan Griffith added 16.
Nitro 63, Herbert Hoover 53: Kolton Painter poured in 20 points as host Nitro picked up its first win of the season.
Trevor Lowe (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Seth Brown (10 points, 10 rebounds) each added a double-double for the Wildcats (1-1). Maven Mullins and Christian Buckley each scored 14 points to pace the Huskies (1-1) and Trey Chapman tacked on 10 points.
Parkersburg South 66, Elkins 36: Malaki Sylvia had 22 points and 10 rebounds to pace the host Patriots to a season-opening win. Zach Seese added 10 points for South.
Mitchell Price scored nine points for the Tigers (0-2).
Ravenswood 69, Ritchie County 48: Trey Mandrake and Jaycob Creel each scored 15 points to lead the Red Devils to a home win in their season-opener.
Matthew Carte tacked on 10 points for Ravenswood (1-0). Ethan Haught notched 10 points to lead the Rebels (0-2).
Lincoln County 52, Van 43: John Blankenship netted 24 points to lead Lincoln County to a road win.
Jayse Tully tacked on 10 points for the Panthers (1-1). David Stewart paced the Bulldogs (0-1) with 14 points and Jacob Jarrell chipped in 11.
Teays Valley Christian 91, Belpre Christian (Ohio) 57: Brandon Cook tossed in 23 points and Andrew Breeding added 17 as Teays Valley Christian won in the Hoops Classic at the Kanawha Valley YMCA.
Noah Combo tallied 13 points and Cole Young chipped in 10 for Teays Valley (8-0). Ashton Yeter led Belpre with 18 points and Ryan Delay scored 17.
Man 58, Mount View 49: Austin Ball tossed in 21 points and Peyton Adams scored 13 to lead the visiting Hillbillies to an opening-game victory.
For the Golden Knights, Tony Bailey scored 14 points and Zack McCoy scored 13.
Girls
South Charleston 70, Capital 24: Myra Cuffee and Maliha Witten each dropped 17 points as South Charleston cruised to a home win.
Genevieve Potter chipped in 14 points for the Black Eagles, who led 36-12 at halftime. Talayah Boxley led the Cougars with 10 points.
Summers County 57, Webster County 26: Taylor Isaac tallied 23 points and 10 steals as Summers County won at home.
Gavin Pivont added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-1).