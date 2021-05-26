George Washington plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to survive a five-run Lincoln County rally and pull out 10-9 prep baseball win Wednesday in Charleston.
Kamden Snyder went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Isaac Hamrick smoked a two-run homer, and Isaac McCallister went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Patriots (14-15).
GW starter Cameron Reed tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 against three walks, and allowing nine runs, six earned, on nine hits.
Trace Adkins went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and William McCloud drove in two runs to pace the Panthers.