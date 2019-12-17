Mason Pinkett sank two free throws with four-tenths of a second remaining to lift George Washington to a wild 61-60 boys basketball win over South Charleston Tuesday night in South Hills.
With the score tied at 59 and both teams in the double-bonus, South Charleston inbounded the ball to Quay Sutton, who was fouled with .04 left.
Sutton converted the first free throw, but in celebration was issued a technical foul for a taunting gesture — his fifth personal foul. The Black Eagles (2-1) sent in a substitute for the remaining free throw, but it was off the mark.
Pinkett promptly knocked down his two foul shots as a result of the technical and GW inbounded the ball to seal the win.
Pinkett finished with 29 points to lead the Patriots (2-0), while Alex Yoakum tacked on 12.
Sutton finished with a game-high 33 points to lead SC and D.J. Johnson added 14.
St. Albans 70, Riverside 38: The Red Dragons (3-0) hit nine 3-pointers to continue undefeated for the season as they spoiled the Warriors’ season opener in St. Albans. Ethan Clay led all scorers with 19 points, while Rodney Toler had 13 and Braxton Good added 10.
Javante’ Elzy had 14 points for Riverside in the loss.
Poca 63, Hurricane 49: Isaac McKneely hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Poca won on the road. Nate Vance added 13 points for the Dots and Jackson Toney finished with 10.
Austin Dearing had a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds for Hurricane.
Chapmanville 99, Nitro 65: Andrew Shull buried six 3-pointers on his way to 27 points as Chapmanville picked up a road win.
Obinna Anochili-Killen tacked on 23 points, and Hunter Jeffery added 11 and Phillip Mullins 10 for the Tigers. Kolton Painter made six 3s on his way to 27 points to pace the Wildcats (1-2), and Trevor Lowe scored 20 points.
Buffalo 61, Van 59: Noah Thompson dropped in 19 points and the host Bison rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up their first win. Also for Buffalo (1-1), Seth Landers had 12 points.
For the Bulldogs (1-2), David Stewart scored 26 points and Jacob Jarrell 18.
Logan 82, Scott 66: Mitchell Hainer had 21 points as Logan handed Scott a home loss.
Noah Cook added 13 points for the Wildcats (1-1), and Garrett Williamson scored 12 and Trey Brown 11. Jon Hamilton had 18 points for the Skyhawks (1-2), and Gavin Cooper and Jagger Bell each tallied 13.
Braxton County 84, Nicholas County 72: Four Eagles scored in double figures as Braxton County (2-0) flew past the Grizzlies at the FOGA Tournament at Glenville State.
Jadyn Stewart led all scorers with 27 points, while Hunter James scored 15, Tyler Toler 14, and Hunter Knicely 12. D.J. Coomes led Nicholas County (0-2) with 22 points, with Rylee Nicholas adding 19 and Cooper Donahue 11.
Magnolia 63, Ravenswood 49: Jacob Gamble scored 24 points to lead the Blue Eagles to their fourth straight win. Qwailei Turner finished with 22 points, while Trenton Scheilbelhood added 10 for Magnolia (4-0). The Red Devils (1-1) were led by 12 points each from Devin Raines and Matthew Carte, with Jaycob Creel adding 10.
Webster County 102, Richwood 55: Carter Williams recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the defending Class A state champion Highlanders remain unbeaten.
William Lewis notched 15 points and 10 boards, while Kadin Wright (16 points) Kaden Cutlip (15), and Rye Gadd (14) also contributed for Webster (2-0), which has won 30 consecutive games dating back to last season. Wade Ritchie led Richwood (2-1) with 22 points and Ethan Davis had 10.
Girls
Wayne 50, Capital 41: Jasmine Tabor tallied 17 points as Wayne held off visiting Capital.
Kierstin Stroud scored 11 points and Alana Eves 10 for the Pioneers (4-0). Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars (1-2) with 17 points, and Talayah Boxley donated 12.
Paul Blazer, Kentucky 51, George Washington 46: Mikayla Martin tossed in 21 points and Julia Parker scored 11 as host Paul Blazer gave the Patriots their first loss of the season.
Kalissa Lacy led GW (1-1) with 15 points, while Mary Lyle Smith and Lauren Harmison each had 10.
PikeView 88, Shady Spring 39: Laken McKinney registered 21 points and nine rebounds as host PikeView pounded Shady Spring.
Shiloh Bailey recorded 16 points and 16 boards, while Hope Craft and Mackenzee Shrewsbury each fired in 14 points and Hannah Perdue tacked on 13 for the Panthers (3-2). Kirra Richmond led Shady with 16 points.
Cabell Midland 68, Parkersburg South 64: Rylee Allie tossed in 28 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 15 as the visiting Knights (4-0) remained unbeaten. Autumn Lewis added a dozen points for Midland.
The Patriots (0-5) were led by Erin Williams (16 points), Rylee Harner (14), Makenna Winans (13) and Marissa Williams (12).
Oak Hill 68, Sherman 37: Samiah Lynch and Marcayla King each scored 17 points and Savannah Holbrook 16 to pace the host Red Devils (3-2) to a victory. For the Tide (0-3), Hailea Skeens had 17 points and Caraline Nelson 16.
Ritchie County 42, Ravenswood 36: Rebeka Rupert led the Rebels with 19 points as Ritchie County (4-1) got its fourth straight win. Annie Hunt led all scorers with 22 points for Ravenswood (3-3).