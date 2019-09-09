Max Trethewey, Hazem Attal, and E.J. Davis all scored a goal each in George Washington’s 3-0 road victory over South Charleston in boys prep soccer Monday.
Solomon Clark had two assists for undefeated GW (6-0) and Kevin Tiffey recorded the shutout. South Charleston fell to 4-2-1.
Girls
Winfield 9, Poca 0: The Generals had great balance with eight different players scoring goals in earning the road victory over the Dots.
Mackenzie Meadows scored a pair of goals and added an assist with Peyton Frohnapfel, Julianne Pauley, Nikki Walker, Riley Hinkle, Kierstyn Doss, Ainsley Estel, and Hannah Goes all having a goal each for Winfield (6-1-1).