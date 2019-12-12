The George Washington girls basketball team opened up its season with a 78-39 win over St. Albans Thursday behind a strong trio of performances.
Kalissa Lacy led GW with a game high 31 points, with Lauren Harmison contributing 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Mary Lyle Smith scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds.
Emma Parsons led St. Albans (0-4) with 11 points.
Nitro 58, Hurricane 48: The Wildcats rallied from being down 10 early to take a road win at Hurricane. Baylee Goins led Nitro with 29 points, while Haley Carroll scored 12. Nadia Legros had 15 points for Hurricane, with Taylor Maddox hitting four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Hurricane led 16-6 after the first quarter, but Nitro rallied to tie and pulled away in the second half, outscoring the home side 35-25 down the stretch.
Winfield 79, Sissonville 33: Z.Z. Russell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Generals won their third straight, downing Sissonville. Emily Hudson added 15 points while Kierstyn Doss scored 13. Sydney Farmer led Sissonville with 12 points, with Alexis Bailey scoring 11.
Winfield outscored the Indians 17-6 in the first quarter, and maintained its advantage until putting the game away with a 28-3 fourth quarter.
Riverside 71, Elk Valley Christian 43: The Warriors (3-1) held Elk Valley Christian to two points in the third quarter as they downed the Eagles 71-43 in Elkview. Jasmine Symns led Riverside with 22 points, while Mallory Crowder added 16. Carlee Burdette went 12 for 16 from the free throw line and finished with 20 points for Elk Valley.
Charleston Catholic 50, Cross Lanes Christian 15: Claire Mullen scored a game high 12 points as Charleston Catholic cruised to a home win.
Wayne 58, Logan 38: Alana Eves scored 16 points to help keep the Pioneers undefeated. Sara Hooks added 10 points for Wayne (3-0), while Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats (1-2) with 14 points.
Tolsia 68, Covenant Christian 27: The Rebels held Covenant Christian scoreless in the first quarter and just five points in the second to take a 68-27 win. Autumn Block scored nine points as 10 different players scored for Tolsia (2-2) in the win. Kassie Venoy led all scorers with 19 points for Covenant.
Parkersburg Catholic 53, Parkersburg South 43: Leslie Huffman poured in 24 points as Parkersburg Catholic toped cross-town rival Parkersburg South on the road. McKenna Winans led Parkersburg South with 12 points.
Sherman 61, Buffalo 53: Caraline Nelson poured in 27 points while Hailea Skeens scored 22 as Sherman held off Buffalo at home. Annika Roop added three 3’s for the Tide.
Abby Darnley and Kaylee Bowling each scored 14 points for Buffalo.
Herbert Hoover 66, Poca 25: Allison Dunbar poured in 29 points as Herbert Hoover cruised past Poca on the road. Taylor Ray added 17 points with the Huskies (3-1). Devin Ord led Poca (0-4) with seven points.
PikeView 64, Tazewell (Va.) 43: Hope Craft led PikeView with 16 points, while Olivia Boggess scored 14 for the Panthers. Brooke Row scored 22 for Tazewell.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 65, Cross Lanes Christian 42: Zion Suddeth scored 22 points to lead the Irish as they won on the road at Cross Lanes Christian Academy. Aiden Satterfield added 19 points while Marshall Pile was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with 10 points. Stevie Hicks hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 for Cross Lanes.
St. Joe 73, Buffalo 66: Caiden Warner scored a game high of 22 points to lead St. Joe past Buffalo at home. Zavion Johnson added 20 points for St. Joe.
Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo with 20 points, while Noah Thompson chipped in 15 points.
Calvary Baptist 66, Point Pleasant 60: Robert Clutter sank 30 points and Scottie Richards 16 to pace visiting Calvary to victory.
For the Big Blacks (0-2), Hunter Bush scored 26 points and Braxton Yates 20.