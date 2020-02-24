Nitro used great defense to stifle Poca, holding the Dots to single digits in every quarter en route to a 60-24 home victory in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 girls basketball tournament Monday at Nitro.
Baylee Goins led Nitro (17-6) with 19 points and Haley Carroll added 13 points. Devin Ord scored 15 points for Poca. The second-seeded Wildcats play at No. 2 seed Wayne on Wednesday.
Sissonville 64, Point Pleasant 40: Sydney Farmer pumped in 23 points to lead the Indians to the home victory in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Alexis Bailey added 14 points for fourth-seeded Sissonville, which plays at No. 1 Winfield on Wednesday. Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant with 17 points.
Webster County 74, Richwood 39: Sydney Baird’s 22 points and 12 rebounds helped lead the Highlanders to the home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
Rosie Wright added 14 points for Webster County (11-12). The fourth-seeded Highlanders will play at No. 1 Pocahontas County on Wednesday. Trinity Amick scored 21 points to lead Richwood County.
Boys
Buffalo 74, Wirt County 66: The Bison outscored the Tigers by 12 in the fourth quarter to post the come-from-behind home win.
Ian Thompson led Buffalo (7-13) with 21 points and Jackson England added 16 points. Kyler Carper scored a game-high 24 points for Wirt County (7-15) and Hunter Hickman contributed 15 points.
Parkersburg Catholic 69, Winfield 60: Patrick Copen (31 points) and Jeb Boice (24 points) combined for 55 to lead the Crusaders to the home win.
Xavier Collie added 10 points for Parkersburg Catholic (14-8). Hunter Morris led Winfield (9-12) with 29 points and 5, 3-pointers and Ethan Kincaid hit six treys on his way to 18 points.