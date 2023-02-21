Prep roundup: GW girls roll Capital in sectional opener Staff reports Feb 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zaniah Zellous pumped in 18 points to power George Washington to an 81-26 win over Capital in Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament play.Finley Lohan fired in 16 points and Peyton Adkins and Siya Smith each added 15 for GW.Malaysia Foye tallied 13 points to lead Capital. Webster County 68, Meadow Bridge 20: Sydney Baird exploded for 30 points as Webster County rolled to a win in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.The Highlanders (17-6) travel to Greenbrier West Friday at 7 p.m.Ava Durham donated 10 points for Webster.Meadow Bridge falls to 16-5.BoysSt. Albans 62, Capital 58: Jayden Clark scored 17 points and Chance Hartwell had 16 as St. Albans won at home.Tyrique Wilkins chipped in 12 points and Bryson Sowards added 11 for the Red Dragons (12-10), who outscored Capital 17-9 in the second quarter.De'Mahje Clark tossed in 23 points for the Cougars and Shalik Hampton and Taeshaun Hines each tacked on 10.Charleston Catholic 49, Poca 35: JayAllen Turner turned in 16 points as the Irish took down visiting Poca.Max Wilcox added 15 points for Catholic (17-4), which outscored the Dots 19-13 in the final period to pull away.Kambel Meeks and Keaton Meeks each scored 10 points to pace Poca (11-10).Ripley 66, Ravenswood 44: Luke Johnson registered 27 points and 11 rebounds as Ripley rolled past host Ravenswood.Cade Goode added 11 points for the Vikings, who used a 27-9 run over the fourth quarter to seal the win.Matthew Carte collected 20 points and seven boards to lead the Red Devils. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Games And Toys Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.