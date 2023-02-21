Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Zaniah Zellous pumped in 18 points to power George Washington to an 81-26 win over Capital in Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament play.

Finley Lohan fired in 16 points and Peyton Adkins and Siya Smith each added 15 for GW.

Tags