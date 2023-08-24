Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington's golf team carded a 154 over nine holes at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston to win a four-team match on Wednesday.

The Patriots' Ryker Evan shot an even-par 36 to medal. Austin Brooks paced Nitro with a 39, Ben Carew led Charleston Catholic with a 39 and Brayden Noble's 41 headed up Capital's efforts.

