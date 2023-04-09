Prep roundup: GW lacrosse continues surge past Fairmont Senior Staff report Apr 9, 2023 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Washington’s lacrosse team began a surge on the last day of March by avenging a loss in last year’s state semifinals.The Patriots have continued it to a 4-1 mark after a comeback win on Saturday.George Washington knocked off Fairmont Senior, 10-7, on Saturday, rallying from two-goal deficits on two occasions.Luke Jarrett produced three goals and three assists for George Washington. Liam Johnson added two goals and two assists, and Drew Allen tallied three times.Frankie Pallero paced the Polar Bears with three goals. Stories you might like WVU basketball: Former assistant Billy Hahn dies at 69 Chapmanville Tigers vs. Nitro Wildcats: Mar. 28, 2023 WVU baseball repeats offensive outburst in win over App State NCAA BOUND: West Virginia to face Maryland in South Region in Birmingham, Alabama On Friday night, the Patriots pushed past University, 16-7. Allen scored six goals for George Washington, and Johnson chipped in four goals and three helpers.Connor Montgomery netted three goals for the Hawks.The Patriots got going in earnest March 31 with a 16-3 whacking of Wheeling Central Catholic, to whom they had lost in last year’s state semifinals.George Washington led 7-3 at intermission before outscoring the Knights 9-0 in the second half.Jarrett delivered four goals and Allen added three goals and two assists. Ethan Taylor led Wheeling Central Catholic with three goals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesAs Morrisey mounts gubernatorial run, environmental advocates fear he has damaged WV's climate futureKorean War era Army camp rests in peace in New River GorgeStatehouse Beat: Will going anti-woke cause the state to go broke?WVU women’s basketball: Were Carey or Stephens considered in hiring process?On file: March 27-31, 2023'It really feels like a community buy-in': Wellness center collaborates to serve diverse populationEgg-citing day at Bunny BrunchJuvenile charged with murder among Kanawha indictmentsDear Abby: Woman eager to neutralize her sister's bad behaviorThe Food Guy: Local restaurant openings, closings and … futures