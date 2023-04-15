Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington's lacrosse team clinched the West Division 1 regular season title on Friday night with a 10-1 whacking of Wheeling Park.

With that crown comes postseason home-field advantage, according to Patriots coach Brad White.

