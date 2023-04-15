Prep roundup: GW lax clinches regular season West title Staff report Apr 15, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Washington's lacrosse team clinched the West Division 1 regular season title on Friday night with a 10-1 whacking of Wheeling Park.With that crown comes postseason home-field advantage, according to Patriots coach Brad White.Drew Allen scored five goals and added an assist for George Washington (7-1). Luke Jarrett tallied two goals and two assists, and Ford Sutton dished four assists.Nine of George Washington's 10 goals came on assists.Ben D’Accione scored Wheeling Park's goal.George Washington hosts East Division champion Morgantown on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports History Trending Now Articles Articles'We think he's still around here': Mallory Airport owners keeping founder's memory and mission aliveFormer Charleston mayor Goldman looks back at time in officeDeputies identify pedestrian killed in eastern Kanawha CountyLawsuit alleges DHHR knew children were in danger in Oreanna Myers caseState plans microgrid development for energy resilience in long outage-prone WV, but with long way to goDear Abby: Overwhelmed young adult looking for a resetCollege basketball: McKneely cracks All-ACC Academic TeamWVU women’s basketball: Kellogg announces staff additionsWVU baseball: Mountaineers open series at Oklahoma State with winMeet the authors behind '100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die'