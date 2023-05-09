George Washington got eight goals and three assists from Drew Allen in a 17-3 thrashing of Linsly in the state lacrosse quarterfinals.
Jake Jarrett added three goals and three assists and Ford Sutton chipped in three goals for the Patriots.
Carter Remp and Quint McKenzie each tallied a goal for the Cadets.
George Washington moves on to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of Wheeling Park-Wheeling Central Catholic.
Baseball
Winfield 7, Sissonville 0: Karson Frye struck out 10 en route to a no-hit shutout as host Winfield won in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 Tournament.
The Generals picked up two runs in the second, before tacking on one in the fifth and four in the sixth to seal the win.
Brett Bumgarner laced a three-run double, Brycen Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Xavier Hensley drove in two runs for Winfield.
Herbert Hoover 5, Braxton County 4: Sam Kee singled in what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth as host Herbert Hoover held off Braxton County in the Class AA Region 2 section tournament.
Nate Gurski went 2 for 4 for the Huskies, who scored all five runs in the fifth.
Owen Lowther went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Hoover hosts Lewis County Thursday at 6 p.m.
Logan 9, Scott 1: Dawson Maynard struck out seven and allowed just one run in five innings to lead Logan to a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 win over visiting Scott.
Aiden Slack went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Garrett Williamson added a double and two RBIs and Alvin Miller knocked in two runs for the Wildcats (19-8).
Logan hosts Chapmanville Thursday at 6 p.m.
Charleston Catholic 22, Richwood 1: Gage Tawney launched a three-run home run to lift host Charleston Catholic to a win in the Class A Region 3 section tournament.
Catholic starter Gannon Morris picked up the win, allowing just one run and striking out 11 in five innings. Also for the Irish, Luke Blaydes went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Jonah DiCocco doubled in three runs, and Jeff Reynolds doubled and knocked in four runs.