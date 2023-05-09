Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington got eight goals and three assists from Drew Allen in a 17-3 thrashing of Linsly in the state lacrosse quarterfinals.

Jake Jarrett added three goals and three assists and Ford Sutton chipped in three goals for the Patriots.

