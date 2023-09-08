Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep sports.jpg

Five different players scored goals for George Washington’s boys soccer team on Thursday in a 5-1 victory at South Charleston.

Braden Chipps, Omar Boustany, Wes Goodwin, McCabe Allara and Alex Smith each tallied once for the Patriots (6-1).

Stories you might like

Tags