Five different players scored goals for George Washington’s boys soccer team on Thursday in a 5-1 victory at South Charleston.
Braden Chipps, Omar Boustany, Wes Goodwin, McCabe Allara and Alex Smith each tallied once for the Patriots (6-1).
Jarrell Reese punched in a goal for the Black Eagles (2-6-1).
Chipps, Allara, Goodwin and Isaac Risk each had an assist for GW, which has won six straight decisions since a season-opening loss to Henry Clay (Kentucky).
Winfield 10, Scott 0: Nine Generals tallied goals and Everett Miller pitched a shutout in the net for host Winfield on Thursday.
Jordan Raynes scored twice for the Generals (5-2). Jacob Freeman, Jack Byars, Willy Chambers, Trowa Knight, Braeden Mann, Carson Schoen, Wyatt Kinder and Carter Takarsh each added a goal.
Mann and Knight each had three assists and Chambers dished two. Schoen and David Fizer chipped in one helper apiece.
The Skyhawks are listed at 1-2.
Cabell Midland 9, St. Albans 0: Toby Wheeler scored twice to lead the Knights (6-2-1) over the Red Dragons (2-5) on Thursday at the Castle.
Cabell Midland’s Joey Ankrom scored the winning goal off a Lance Adkins assist. Wheeler then sandwiched goals around one by Andrew Coar. Griffin Shields, Elijah Stender, Jude McKinney, Chase Adkins and Will McFann also scored.
Girls soccer
Hurricane 8, Riverside 0: Avery Hale and Peyton Scott scored two goals each as the Redskins (6-0) beat the Warriors.
Kendall Anderson scored one goal and assisted on three. Lilly Lucas scored once and handed out two assists. Jenna King contributed one goal and one assist. Ryan Bielinski scored once.
Huntington 4, Capital 1: Cali Ellis scored a pair of goals to lift the Highlanders over the Cougars in Charleston.
Sophie Weiler gave Huntington a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 25th minute off an assist by her sister Tess Weiler. Ellis scored from 25 yards off a pass from Sophie Weiler in the 47th minute before Ellis made it 3-0 off a pass from Tess Weiler.
Capital pulled within 3-1 on a penalty kick in the 70th minute. The Highlanders' Emma Bropst found the back of the net off a Kaili Anderson assist in the 73rd minute to set the score.
Golf
Patriots win: George Washington shot a 155 to take top billing in nine holes on Thursday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. Capital carded a 188. Riverside and Sissonville also participated but did not produce team scores.
The Warriors’ Will Wentz and the Patriots’ Maddox Potter each shot a 2-over-par 36 to medal. Brayden Noble led Capital with a 38, and Sissonville’s Colton Balog netted a 43.
Winfield claims Tri: Stephen McDonald carded a 34 to lead the Generals to a victory over Wahama and Point Pleasant at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. Winfield shot 148, Wahama 168 and Point Pleasant 212.
Grant Roush shot 35 to pace the White Falcons and finish second individually. Bronson Shepard led the Big Blacks with a 44.
Cabell Midland tops Hurricane: The Knights edged Hurricane 151-153 at the Esquire Golf Club. Alex White led Cabell Midland with a 34. Jack Michael shot 37, Carson Sargent 39 and Cooper Childress 41.
Savannah Hawkins carded a 32 for Hurricane to emerge as medalist. Kellen Pauley shot 39, Tanner Sutphin 40 and Carson O'Dell 42.